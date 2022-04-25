India’s Jaishankar arriving in Dhaka on Apr 28 to extend Modi’s invitation to Hasina

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla revealed the information after an event in New Delhi on Monday. The programme was organised to distribute awards of a competition on the logo and backdrop of celebrations of 50 years of India-Bangladesh diplomatic ties.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen confirmed to bdnews24.com the news of his counterpart’s visit. Officials said Momen and Jaishankar will hold a bilateral meeting.

“We haven’t finalised all the agenda for discussion. But we think it’ll be possible to further strengthen our ties,” Momen said.

Modi invited Hasina to India during his Bangladesh tour in March 2021 to join the celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and Bangladesh’s golden jubilee.

Officials said now Jaishankar is coming to extend the invitation officially.

They also said Hasina may visit India by the end June or the beginning of July, but the date has not been finalised yet.

Hasina visited India for the last time in October 2019.