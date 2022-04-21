Blast hits Shia mosque in northern Afghanistan, killing at least 11
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Apr 2022 07:52 PM BdST Updated: 21 Apr 2022 08:25 PM BdST
An explosion claimed by the Islamic State at a Shia mosque in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday killed at least 11 people, a health official said, one of a series of blasts around the country.
A separate blast caused at least 11 more casualties in Kunduz, another northern Afghan city, according to a provincial health official.
Islamic State claimed responsibility for the Mazar-e-Sharif attack, according to a statement on the group's Telegram channel.
The explosions happened during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and two days after blasts tore through a high school in a predominantly Shia Hazara area in western Kabul, killing at least six.
"A blast happened in 2nd district inside a Shi'ite mosque," Mohammad Asif Wazeri, the spokesman for the Taliban commander in Mazar-e-Sharif told Reuters.
Zia Zendani, the spokesman for the provincial health authority, said 11 people had been killed and 32 wounded in the blast.
The Shia community, a religious minority in Afghanistan, is frequently targeted by Sunni militant groups, including Islamic State.
Hospitals in Kunduz had received 11 killed or wounded people in a separate explosion, according to Najeebullah Sahel, from Kunduz's provincial health authority.
An Interior Ministry spokesman said a roadside blast had targeted a van of military mechanics in Kunduz and said school students were among the wounded. He added another roadside blast in the capital, Kabul, had wounded three, including a child.
Richard Bennett, the United Nation's Special Rapporteur for Afghanistan on human rights, condemned the blasts.
"Today more explosions rocks Afghanistan... systematic targeted attacks on crowded schools and mosques calls for immediate investigation, accountability and end to human rights violations," he said in a Tweet.
A resident of Mazar-e-Sharif said she was shopping with her sister in a nearby market when she heard a large explosion and saw smoke rising from the area around the mosque.
"The glass of the shops was broken and it was very crowded and everyone started to run," the woman, who declined to be named, said.
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers say they have secured the country since taking power in August, but international officials and analysts say the risk of a resurgence in militancy remains and the Islamic State militant group has claimed several attacks.
- A protest in a small Sri Lankan town that quickly turned deadly
- Sri Lanka to probe deadly anti-govt clash
- Any loan to Sri Lanka requires debt sustainability: IMF
- Pakistan's new PM picks coalition cabinet
- 1 dead after police fire on Sri Lanka protesters
- Pakistan's new FM faces tight time frame to tackle crises
- Afghan refugees face hardship in Pakistan
- Life 'very hard' for Sri Lanka fishermen in financial squall
- Blast hits Shia mosque in northern Afghanistan, killing least 11
- A protest in a small Sri Lankan town that quickly turned deadly
- Pakistan to cut expenditures, development funds to revive IMF programme
- Sri Lanka to investigate after anti-government protests turn deadly
- IMF says any loan to Sri Lanka requires debt sustainability
- Pakistan's new PM picks coalition cabinet after Khan ousted
Most Read
- Punished for plagiarism, Dhaka University teacher Samia seeks early retirement
- Consensus to reopen shops as New Market businesses bleed on clashes with students
- Russia tests nuclear-capable missile that Putin calls best in world
- Bangladesh brings in Chinese company to strengthen digital communication
- Bangladeshi cricketer Mosharraf Rubel dies of cancer at 40
- Dhaka University Teachers' Association chief suspended over tribute to Khandakar Mushtaque
- Dhaka College principal leaves campus after hours of confinement amid clashes
- Belgian Queen Mathilde tests positive for COVID-19
- Police get one and a half months to probe three cases against 1,400 over New Market mayhem
- German envoy Tröster unhappy about BNP ‘misquoting’ him on human rights, democracy