IMF says 'very concerned' about Sri Lanka's ongoing economic crisis
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Apr 2022 10:43 AM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2022 10:43 AM BdST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Saturday it was "very concerned" about Sri Lanka's ongoing economic crisis and that it had started technical-level engagement with finance ministry and central bank officials for a loan programme.
"We commit to assisting Sri Lanka consistent with our policies, and will engage in discussions on a possible programme with senior policymakers in the coming days and weeks," IMF's Mission Chief for Sri Lanka, Masahiro Nozaki, told Reuters in a statement.
"We are monitoring the political and economic developments very closely," Nozaki said.
