Tight security in Sri Lanka's capital as shops open after state of emergency order
>> Uditha Jayasinghe and Dinuka Liyanawatte, Reuters
Published: 02 Apr 2022 12:55 PM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2022 12:55 PM BdST
Shops opened in Sri Lanka's capital city Colombo amid tight security on Saturday - the first day after a state of emergency was declared to tackle growing unrest amid an unprecedented economic crisis.
In an order late on Friday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa invoked tough laws that allow the military to arrest and detain suspects. The state of emergency was necessary to protect public order and to maintain essential supplies and services, he said in a proclamation.
Angered by shortages of fuel and other essential items, hundreds of protesters on Thursday clashed with police and the military outside Rajapaksa's residence as they called for his ouster and torched several police and army vehicles.
Police arrested 53 people and then imposed a curfew in and around Colombo on Friday to contain other sporadic protests.
Reacting to the state of emergency, American Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said: "Sri Lankans have a right to protest peacefully - essential for democratic expression."
"I am watching the situation closely, and hope the coming days bring restraint from all sides, as well as much needed economic stability and relief for those suffering," she tweeted.
The island nation of 22 million people is grappling with rolling blackouts for up to 13 hours a day as the government scrambles to secure foreign exchange to pay for fuel imports.
The crisis - the result of economic mismanagement by successive governments - has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit tourism and remittances.
The government has said it is seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund while asking for fresh loans from India and China.
Indian traders have started loading 40,000 tonnes of rice for prompt shipment to Sri Lanka in the first major food aid since Colombo secured a credit line from New Delhi.
- Sri Lanka police fire tear gas at protesters
- Pakistan parliament to begin debate of no-confidence in PM Khan
- Sri Lanka to turn off street lights as economic crisis deepens
- Dhaka is Delhi’s natural choice of partner: Shahriar
- WB freezes Afghan projects after Taliban bans girls from school
- Desperate for cash, Afghans toil in deadly mines
- Economic crisis forces Sri Lankans to moonlight
- No-confidence motion moved against Imran Khan
- India starts supplying rice to Sri Lanka in first major food aid
- Tight security in Sri Lanka's capital as shops open after state of emergency order
- Sri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis
- Sri Lanka lifts curfew after violent protests over economic crisis
- Sri Lanka police fire tear gas at protesters angered by economic crisis
- Pakistan parliament to begin debate of no-confidence in PM Khan
Most Read
- She was riding her scooter to the North South University campus. Then an accident snatched her life
- From constable to ASP: Abdul Hakim's unprecedented rise through the police ranks
- Will Smith resigns from film academy, says he's 'heartbroken'
- Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma after acquisition by Beximco
- Hasan Arif, an eminent elocutionist and cultural activist, dies at 56
- Sri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis
- Bangladesh raises nearly $1.24 billion in telecom spectrum auction
- RAB arrests four suspects, including ‘mastermind’, in AL leader Tipu murder
- Family of slain Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah leaves for Canada amid safety fears
- Driver detained over death of North South University student in hit-and-run