Stable, moderate Bangladesh as a partner is India’s natural choice: Shahriar
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Mar 2022 03:34 AM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2022 03:34 AM BdST
With “turmoil” in its other neighbours, India has no other nation but Bangladesh as a “stable and moderate” partner, Shahriar Alam has said.
The state minister for foreign affairs also emphasises constructive Indo-Bangladesh ties for stability in South Asia.
“Witnessing rising turmoil all around its borders of India and therefore, a stable, moderate Bangladesh as a partner is India’s natural choice and a long lasting interest,” he said at a discussion in Dhaka on Wednesday
“Constructive Indo-Bangladesh ties could be a major stabilising factor for the South Asian region as a whole,” he added.
The Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies organised the event ‘Bangladesh-India Relations: Confluence of Ideologies and Evolving Perspectives’.
Shahriar spoke about a range of issues, including border cooperation, water sharing, and people-to-people partnership.
He said the two countries need to acknowledge the challenges to overcome them and take the ties to a new high.
He noted that Bangladesh is the largest trade partner of India in South Asia, and Bangladeshis visit India the most, including for travel and medical reasons.
Arvind Gupta, director of Vivekananda International Foundation, and its fellow retired Lt Gen Ravi Sawhney also spoke at the event. VIF Senior Fellow Sreeradha Datta and BIISS researcher Mahfuz Kabir presented two papers.
