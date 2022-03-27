Mitali Express is ready for Dhaka-Jalpaiguri trips, but stuck in visa, COVID protocols

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mitali Express in March 2021, but the services could not be launched due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bangladesh Railway in a letter to offices under the agency said on Mar 15 Mitali Express services will be launched soon. Several media reported that it would be launched on the Independence Day.

“India said they also want the train to be launched, but some formalities have not yet been completed. How will people travel if they don't get visa,” said Dhirendra Nath Mazumder, director general of Bangladesh Railway.

He said a possible date for the launch has not been set. “We'll make an announcement some days before the launch.”

Bangladesh Railway held a meeting on the train last week and discussed the issue with Indian High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami last Wednesday.

“We're fully prepared. India is also ready but immigration and visa issues have not yet been settled,” Dhirendra said.

Asim Kumar Talukder, a general manager of Bangladesh Railway, said complications over COVID-19 protocols for travel still persist.

“The protocols say taking RT-PCR test is a must for each passenger, but we know that fully vaccinated travellers will only need vaccine certificates,” he said.

“The protocols have been updated. So we want to take advantage of the new protocols.”

He also said the railway option is not yet available for visa on Indian High Commission’s website.

Bangladesh Railway said the train will leave Dhaka Cantonment Railway Station on Mondays and Thursdays for New Jalpaiguri Railway Station. The return trips will begin every Sunday and Wednesday.

It will have four air-conditioned berth coaches and as many air-conditioned chair coaches. The tickets will be available between Tk 2,705 and Tk 4,905.