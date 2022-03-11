India says it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Mar 2022 08:26 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2022 08:26 PM BdST
India said on Friday it accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan this week because of a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance, giving its version of events after longtime foe Pakistan warned the incident could have "unpleasant consequences".
"On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile," the Indian Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
"It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident."
The ministry said the government had "taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry" into the incident.
Earlier on Friday Pakistan's foreign office said it had summoned India's charge d'affaires in Islamabad to lodge a protest over what it called an unprovoked violation of its airspace. Pakistan called for an investigation into the incident, which it said could have endangered passenger flights and civilian lives.
Pakistan warned India "to be mindful of the unpleasant consequences of such negligence and take effective measures to avoid the recurrence off such violations in future".
Military experts have in the past warned of the risk of accidents or miscalculations by the neighbours, which have fought three wars and have engaged in numerous military clashes, most recently in 2019 which saw the air forces of the two engage in combat. Both nations have nuclear weapons.
"Given the incident ... India-Pak should be talking about risk mitigation," Ayesha Siddiqa, an expert on military affairs and South Asian matters, said on Twitter.
"Both states have remained confident about control of nuclear weapons but what if such accidents happen again & with more serious consequences?"
Pakistani military spokesman Major-General Babar Iftikhar said in a late evening news conference on Thursday that a "high-speed flying object" crashed near its eastern city of Mian Channu and that originated from the northern Indian city of Sirsa, in Haryana state near New Delhi.
"The flight path of this object endangered many national and international passenger flights both in Indian and Pakistani airspace as well as human life and property of ground," he said.
Pakistan's foreign office earlier called on India to share the outcome of its investigation into the incident.
A Pakistan air force official said the object travelled at an altitude of 40,000 feet, at Mach 3, and flew 124 kilometres (77 miles) in Pakistani airspace before crashing.
Happymon Jacob, a professor of international studies at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, said both sides handled the situation well.
"It gives me great hope that the 2
nuclear weapon states dealt with the missile incident in a mature manner,"
he wrote on Twitter. "New Delhi should offer to pay compensation for the
Pak house that was destroyed."
- Sri Lanka struggles to pay for fuel imports
- The smugglers’ paradise of Afghanistan
- 6 Pakistani soldiers killed in suicide bombing
- Pakistan conservatives alarmed over women's marches
- Build a new city or new humans? A utopia in India fights over future
- 30 killed in suicide bombing in Pakistan
- How ‘multiculturalism’ became a bad word in South Korea
- Taliban restrict Afghans going abroad
- Sri Lanka struggles to pay for fuel imports after surge in crude prices
- The smugglers’ paradise of Afghanistan
- Six Pakistani soldiers killed in a suicide bombing
- As women’s marches gain steam in Pakistan, conservatives grow alarmed
- Build a new city or new humans? A utopia in India fights over future
- Singapore sanctions Russia over 'unprovoked attack' on Ukraine
Most Read
- Has Aug 21 grenade attack convict Harris Chowdhury faked his death? Police have no clue
- Putin says Russia will emerge stronger, sanctions will rebound on West
- You still need us, UAE tells US as it flexes Gulf oil muscles
- Russia batters and encircles Ukrainian cities, as diplomacy falters
- 'Bangladesh is a land of lucrative opportunities': Hasina woos UAE business czars
- Cooking oil prices cool down in Bangladesh after govt warning to rogue traders
- Biman to start direct flights to Toronto on Mar 26
- India says it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan
- Russia regroups after setbacks; Ukraine says psychiatric hospital hit
- Putin says Russia to use Middle East volunteer fighters against Ukraine