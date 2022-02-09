Bangladesh police trace counterfeit Indian rupees back to Pakistan 

The brother of one of the suspect lives in Pakistan, Detective Branch said at a media briefing on Wednesday after making the arrests in Dhaka’s Demra and Hazaribagh on Monday and Tuesday.

Citing their statements, DB officials said the counterfeit rupees were brought to Chattogram Port in containers from Pakistan’s Karachi via Sri Lanka.

The arrestees are Amanullah Bhuiyan, 52, Kajol Rekha, 37, Yasir Arafat Keramat, 33, and Nomanur Rahman Khan, 31.

Amanullah is a driver at the Directorate of Narcotics Control in Sunamganj and Kajol Rekha is his second wife. Police seized fake Indian currencies, which would have been Rs 1.5 million had they been real, and mobile phones during their arrest.

Nomanur is a resident of Old Dhaka’s Nazimuddin Road. His brother Fazlur Rahman alias Farid lives in Pakistan, said AKM Hafiz Akter, an additional commissioner at Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s DB.

Nomanur told police Fazlur sent goods and fake Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 Indian currencies by air and sea through many people.

The law enforcers arrested Saidur Rahman, Taleb, who was identified with a single name, and Fatema Akter with Rs 73.5 million fake currencies in November. DB is investigating the case filed at Khilkhet Police Station.

DB officials spotted Nomanur during the investigation and arrested him at Nazimuddin Road on Monday. Arafat and Amanullah were arrested at Hazaribagh’s Moneshwar Road on Tuesday.

Police seized Rs 1.2 million counterfeit currencies during the arrests. Following information gleaned from them, Kajol Rekha was arrested at Hazaribagh with Rs 300,000 fake bills.

DB official Hafizur said the suspects hid the fake notes in goods during transport or used courier service to send those to Rajshahi or Chapainawabganj for smuggling to India.

He said most members of Nomanur’s family from Munshiganj had lived in Pakistan once. His brother Fazlur is still in Karachi and he sends the fake denominations made by Pakistan-based mafia in sacks of stone or other goods.

Their brother Saidur Rahman and brother-in-law Shafiqur Rahman assist them in the smuggling, according to police.

Hafizur said the DB found involvement of importers in smuggling fake India currencies from Karachi port to Chattogram via Sri Lanka. The counterfeit notes are later distributed among dealers and the income from selling the rupees is sent to Pakistan through illegal channels.

Police also found the names of some Pakistanis during investigation. Hafizur said they were trying to identify and arrest them.

He described the currencies as “super fake notes” because they are very difficult to spot.

He added police still have not found the suspects’ links with militant groups.

In exchange for the fake notes, they bring in arms, drugs and stolen mobile phones from India, according to him.