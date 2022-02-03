Attacks on Pakistan army bases kill four soldiers, 15 insurgents
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Feb 2022 01:13 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2022 01:13 PM BdST
Pakistan's army successfully repulsed night-time attacks on two southwestern bases that killed four soldiers and 15 insurgents, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said on Thursday.
A clearance operation is underway in the province of Balochistan, the minister added in a recorded video statement.
An ethnic separatist group, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
