Gunmen kill priest on his way home from church in Pakistan
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Jan 2022 11:33 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2022 11:33 PM BdST
Gunmen killed a Christian cleric and wounded his colleague as they were driving home from church in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar on Sunday, police said.
Pastor William Siraj died instantly in the ambush, church authorities said.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting in a city where a twin suicide bombing killed scores of people outside a church in 2013 - one of the deadliest attacks on the country's Christian minority.
Azad Marshall, the most senior bishop in the protestant Church of Pakistan, condemned the attack and tweeted: "We demand justice and protection of Christians from the Government of Pakistan."
Pakistan's northwestern areas bordering Afghanistan have seen a rise in militant attacks on security forces in recent days, most of them claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a group which associates itself with the Afghan Taliban.
The attackers opened fire on the car carrying Pastor Siraj and the Rev Patrick Naeem in the city's Chamkani area, church officials said.
Naeem was out of danger and being treated, a spokesman for the city's Lady Reading hospital said.
Bishop Azad said both were clergy of the Diocese of Peshawar in the Church of Pakistan, which is a union of protestant churches including the Methodists and the Anglicans.
- Gunmen kill Christian cleric in Pakistan
- 12 days with a Taliban police unit in Kabul
- Coup fallout will test Myanmar economy: World Bank
- Pakistan passes law for central bank autonomy
- 10 Pakistan soldiers killed in terror attack
- Myanmar's year of turmoil since the military took power in a coup
- Afghan women defy Taliban with protests
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge sworn in
- Gunmen kill priest on his way home from church in Pakistan
- On patrol: 12 days with a Taliban police unit in Kabul
- Myanmar economy to remain 'severely tested' by coup fallout: World Bank
- Pakistan passes IMF-backed law for central bank autonomy
- 10 Pakistan soldiers killed in terror attack
- Myanmar's year of turmoil since the military took power in a coup
Most Read
- Police arrest bank manager, nine others for trying to steal Tk 65m from Walton account
- Policeman, disguised as Laguna van helper, cracks flyover murder case
- Jagannath University was promised a new campus six years ago. It is now trapped in demarcation wall
- Bangladesh records 34 COVID deaths in a day, highest in 19 weeks
- Four dead in Madaripur as bus runs over rescuers at car crash site
- Bangladesh to give vaccines to people above 12 and boosters to anyone over 40
- Chattogram's Mrittunjoy grabs a hat-trick against Sylhet, first in BPL 2022
- COVID patients must wait 6 weeks after recovery to get booster doses
- US sanctions aimed at Russia could take a wide toll
- Coal mining suspended at Barapukuria as 68 officials contract COVID