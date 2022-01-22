Death toll from Mumbai building fire rises to 7
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jan 2022 11:57 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2022 01:39 PM BdST
At least seven people have been killed and 14 injured when a large fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in India's financial capital Mumbai on Saturday, authorities said.
According to officials, the exact cause of the fire, which broke out on the 18th floor of the building in Tardeo area, is not known yet, The Times of India reports.
Officials said the injured were rushed to three nearby hospitals -- four people died due to their injuries at Nair Hospital, 1 died at Kasturba Hospital and another patient died at Bhatia Hospital, according to private broadcaster NDTV.
Footage from the scene showed a massive plume of smoke filling the sky, with flames coming out from the 18th floor of the building.
"Fire has been doused and people have been rescued," Kishori Pednekar, the city's mayor, told Reuters.
More stories
- Myanmar junta backs Telenor unit sale
- Bomb blast kills 3 in Pakistan: police
- Afghan acting PM calls for recognition of Taliban administration
- Indonesia passes law to relocate capital to Borneo
- Pakistan reports successful COVID trial of Chinese traditional medicine
- Nepal starts giving booster shots
- Taliban looking for help in Pakistan
- Indonesia rolls out booster shots
Recent Stories
- Myanmar junta backs Telenor unit sale after buyer M1 pairs with local firm
- Bomb blast kills 3 people in eastern Pakistan: police
- Afghan women losing jobs fast as economy shrinks and rights curtailed
- Afghan acting PM Akhund calls for official recognition of Taliban administration
- Indonesia passes law to relocate capital to remote Borneo
- Pakistan says trial of Chinese traditional medicine for COVID-19 successful
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh shuts schools, colleges for two weeks as virus surges
- Husband’s friend is the second killer of actress Shimu: police
- Chinese man ‘apologised’ after throwing money at traffic policemen in Dhaka
- Bangladesh Bank sets minimum wage of bank employees
- Sanctioned force RAB is US, UK’s creation, says Bangladesh FM Momen
- Bangladesh COVID cases jump by 11,434 in a day, highest in 24 weeks
- The plans for the world’s next largest city are incomplete
- Govt had to shut schools, colleges as COVID spread to children, says Dipu Moni
- Three of a family die as bus rams autorickshaw in Dhaka
- Incomes dip for South Asia's women home workers as heat rises