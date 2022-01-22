Death toll from Mumbai building fire rises to 7

According to officials, the exact cause of the fire, which broke out on the 18th floor of the building in Tardeo area, is not known yet, The Times of India reports.

Officials said the injured were rushed to three nearby hospitals -- four people died due to their injuries at Nair Hospital, 1 died at Kasturba Hospital and another patient died at Bhatia Hospital, according to private broadcaster NDTV.

Footage from the scene showed a massive plume of smoke filling the sky, with flames coming out from the 18th floor of the building.

"Fire has been doused and people have been rescued," Kishori Pednekar, the city's mayor, told Reuters.