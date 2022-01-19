Afghan acting PM Akhund calls for official recognition of Taliban administration
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jan 2022 12:38 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2022 12:39 PM BdST
Afghanistan's acting prime minister, Mullah Hasan Akhund, on Wednesday called for international governments to officially recognise the country's Taliban administration, saying at a news conference in Kabul that all conditions had been met.
"I ask all governments, especially Islamic countries, that they should start recognition," Akhund said, in his first major public broadcast appearance since he assumed the role in September.
Foreign
powers have been reluctant to recognise the Taliban administration which took
over Afghanistan in August while Western nations led by the United States have
frozen billions of dollars worth of Afghan banking assets and cut off
development funding that once formed the backbone of Afghanistan's economy.
