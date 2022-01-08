At least 21 dead as heavy snow traps drivers in their vehicles in Pakistan

The military has been trying to clear roads and rescue people still trapped near the town of Murree located in northern part of the country, BBC reports.

Around 1,000 vehicles were trapped on a highway during a blizzard, according to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid.

Murree is a mountain resort town north of the capital Islamabad. Local media reported on Friday that tourists were getting stranded due to snow.

More than 100,000 cars had entered the hilltop town of Murree in recent days to see the unusually heavy snowfall. This caused a huge traffic jam on roads leading in and out of the town.

The area has now been declared a "disaster area", Punjab province chief minister's office said, urging people to stay away, according to BBC.