Myanmar court defers verdicts in Suu Kyi trial to Jan 10
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Dec 2021 12:18 PM BdST Updated: 27 Dec 2021 12:18 PM BdST
A court in military-ruled Myanmar has postponed verdicts it was expected to make in two cases in the trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Jan 10, according to a source familiar with the proceedings.
The court had been due to rule on charges on Monday that included the possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies, the second of nearly a dozen cases against Suu Kyi that carry a combined sentence of more than 100 years in prison. She denies all charges.
Supporters of Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, 76, say the cases against her are baseless and designed to end once and for all the challenge she poses to the military's grip on power.
The daughter of the hero of Myanmar's independence from Britain, Suu Kyi led a civilian government until it was ousted and she was detained in a Feb 1 military coup.
She is already serving a two-year sentence at an undisclosed location after being found guilty on Dec 7 on charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions.
Suu Kyi spent years under house arrest for her opposition to military rule but was freed in 2010 and led her National League for Democracy to a landslide victory in a 2015 election.
Her party won again in November last year but the military said the vote was rigged and seized power weeks later. The election commission at the time dismissed the military's complaint.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup with hundreds of people killed in protests and fighting against the army.
- Bhutan starts giving booster shots
- Modi seeks a tap for every home in India’s villages
- India asks Bangladesh to ‘stop sending students now’
- A symbol of US strength, an Afghan district faces dire times
- Taliban appeal for help as migrant crisis looms
- Afghanistan’s national museum begins life under the Taliban
- Over 2,500 flee to Thailand as rebels clash with Myanmar army
- Vietnam jails journalist for 9 years over 'anti-state' acts
- Bhutan starts giving COVID-19 booster shots
- As humanitarian disaster looms, US opens door for more Afghanistan aid
- In India’s water-stressed villages, Modi seeks a tap for every home
- India asks Bangladesh to ‘stop sending students now’ as omicron sweeps world
- Once a symbol of US strength, an Afghan district now faces dire times
- Afghan Taliban leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms
Most Read
- New bus service opens with 50 vehicles to discipline Dhaka traffic chaos
- Bangladeshis can now use their NID info to amend passport details
- RAB arrests key suspect in Cox’s Bazar tourist rape case
- Salman Khan bitten by snake, discharged from hospital after treatment
- Former Sonali Bank MD, 10 others jailed for embezzlement
- Results for SSC, equivalent exams to be published this week
- Court sentences 13 to death for 2016 murder of AL leader Jahirul Huq
- Three dead after train rams bus in Narayanganj
- Police arrest five more suspects over rape of a tourist in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladesh logs four virus deaths, 268 cases in a day