From teacher to shoe shiner: Afghan economic crisis spares few
Sayed Hassib and Ahmad Massih, Reuters
Published: 10 Dec 2021 08:42 AM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2021 08:42 AM BdST
In the biting cold of a Kabul autumn, Hadia Ahmadi, a 43-year-old teacher who lost her job after the Taliban seized the Afghan capital in August, sits by the roadside trying to earn the equivalent of a few cents polishing shoes.
The abrupt withdrawal of foreign aid following the Taliban victory has sent Afghanistan's fragile economy into freefall, leaving millions facing hunger and making once well-off middle class families destitute.
"I turned to polishing shoes when I saw that my kids were hungry," said Ahmadi, a mother of five who did not want to give her family name.
The economy has long stood on shaky foundations, dependent on aid that has now disappeared and with enormous gaps between the Kabul elite and millions living just above the breadline.
Ahmadi's family typified the progress made by a section of society during 20 years of Western-backed rule.
After a decade of teaching, with a husband employed as a cook in a private company and a daughter with a job as a clerk at a government agency, they enjoyed a modest prosperity that was swept away in a matter of weeks.
With girls' schools closed indefinitely, her job was first to go, and her husband and then her daughter lost theirs soon after. A son studying computer science was forced to give up his course when the family could no longer afford the tuition fees.
Roadside displays of household goods for sale have sprung up across Kabul, as families try to raise money to eat. They bear witness to how common Ahmadi's experiences have become, with people taking once unimaginable steps to survive.
"We are spending days in hunger right now, and for the time being, there is no one in our family who could financially support us all," she said.
The United Nations has warned of a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan and is trying to raise $4.5 billion to help avoid the worst, but with foreign aid blocked and the bank system near collapse the economy has been strangled by a lack of cash.
The Taliban famously did not allow women to work outside the home when they were last in power between 1996-2001 and have severely limited employment opportunities for women. But for many like Ahmadi, there is no alternative.
"Some widows are the only food providers for their families, while some women want to financially help their husbands," she said. "The Taliban must allow women to go to work. They must provide jobs for them, there is no employment right now."
- Sri Lanka orders cooking gas cylinder recall after explosions
- Myanmar soldiers accused of killing 11
- India mission observes ‘Moitree Dibosh’ in Dhaka
- Reactions to Suu Kyi’s four-year jail term
- Myanmar's ousted leader Suu Kyi gets four-year jail
- Afghanistan is gripped by starvation
- Myanmar security forces ram car into anti-coup protest
- Civilians mistakenly killed by Indian forces in remote northeast
- Sri Lanka orders nationwide cooking gas cylinder recall after explosions
- Myanmar soldiers accused of killing 11 after charred remains found
- India ‘disturbed’ by verdict against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi
- Indian High Commission celebrates ‘Moitree Dibosh’ in Dhaka
- 'Ashamed': Pakistan grapples with fallout from mob killing
- Reactions to four-year jail term for Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi
Most Read
- Sacked and disgraced, Murad Hassan leaves Bangladesh
- Dhaka airport runway to close every night until Jun 10 for taxiway construction
- Pathao rode high and then lost steam. Now its new CEO plans a turnaround with fintech
- Hasina seeks blessings for daughter Saima on birthday
- Rajshahi court sentences 9 to death, 22 to life in prison for murder of Chhatra League leader
- HC commutes BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid’s jail sentence in tax evasion case
- 'He deserves it': Actress Mahiya Mahi relieved by Murad Hassan's sacking after audio leak
- Missing child found dead in Chattogram canal
- Sacked state minister Murad Hassan asks for Hasina’s forgiveness
- Court sentences 20 to death, 5 to life in prison for murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad