Indian High Commission celebrates ‘Moitree Dibosh’ in Dhaka

The decision to mark Dec 6 as ‘Moitree Dibosh’ was taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his visit to Bangladesh in March this year, a statement from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka read on Monday.

On this day in 1971, India and Bhutan became the first nations to recognise Bangladesh's sovereignty.

“As testimony to the unique foundations of our friendship and the remarkable journey of Bangladesh over the past 50 years, both countries are celebrating Moitree Dibosh not only in Delhi and Dhaka, but in 18 other cities worldwide,” the Indian mission said.

The High Commission of India organised a cultural programme at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Monday to mark the occasion.

The celebrations culminated in a grand cultural performance by Gaan Bangla, led by Managing Director and CEO Kaushik Hossain Taposh, where 50 eminent artists performed.

A video titled Shonali Adhyay by the government was also screened at all other Moitree Dibosh events worldwide, including in Dhaka, showcasing the history of the bilateral relationship from the 1971 Liberation War to the present day.

“This landmark celebration reaffirms the shared commitment of both the countries to further strengthen the uniquely-close friendship, founded on shared values, culture and ethos and based on mutual trust, respect and understanding,” the statement read.

Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury appeared as chief guest while ministers, members of the parliament, the army chief of staff and IGP were among the attendees.

Bangladeshi personalities selected for India’s highest civilian honours, in the years 2020 and 2021, appeared as special guests.