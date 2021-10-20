At least 34 dead after floods in north India
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Oct 2021 11:45 AM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2021 11:45 AM BdST
At least 34 people have died following days of heavy rains in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand, the state's chief minister said, as rescuers continued work to free those stranded on Wednesday.
Aerial footage of the affected areas showed engorged rivers and villages partially submerged by floodwaters.
"There is huge loss due to the floods … the crops have been destroyed," Pushkar Singh Dhami told Reuters partner ANI after surveying the damage late on Tuesday.
"The locals are facing a lot of problems, the roads are waterlogged, bridges have been washed away. So far 34 people have died and we are trying to normalise the situation as soon as possible."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet he was "anguished" by the loss of life.
The Himalayan state of Uttarakhand is especially prone to flooding. More than 200 were feared killed in February after flash floods swept away a hydroelectric dam.
Unseasonally heavy rains across India have led to deadly floods in several areas of the country in recent days. Authorities in the southern state of Kerala said on Monday more than 20 people had died there following landslides.
- Myanmar frees hundreds of political prisoners
- Militants kill 2 civilians in Kashmir
- Taliban pledge to step up security
- Kandahar mosque blast kills at least seven
- One dead in Myanmar construction site accident
- Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir
- 32 die in Nepal bus crash
- US, Taliban had 'productive' talks on humanitarian aid
- Myanmar frees hundreds of political prisoners after ASEAN pressure
- Father suspected of killing daughters, grandchildren in Pakistan marriage feud: police
- Militants kill two civilians in Indian Kashmir as violence spirals
- Taliban pledge to step up security as Shia victims buried in Afghanistan
- Islamic State claims responsibility for mosque attack in Afghan city of Kandahar
- 'I heard sound of firing': shock at latest attack on Afghan Shias
Most Read
- Thousands flee Myanmar for India amid fears of a growing refugee crisis
- Shakib, Naim star as Bangladesh beat Oman to stay alive in T20 World Cup
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- IFC invests $22.7m in DBL Group’s Hamza Textiles to finance new factory
- Bangladesh sees ‘dubious political mileage of certain quarters’ behind communal attacks
- With 3,679 attacks in 9 years, Bangladesh’s Hindus at ‘regular threat’ of violence: ASK
- Take stern action against communal violence: Hasina to home minister
- Bangladesh to start annual exams for classes VI to IX on Nov 24
- Bangladesh logs 7 virus deaths, 469 cases in a day
- Police detain man over alleged Facebook post that triggered arson attacks on Hindu homes in Rangpur