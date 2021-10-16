Islamic State claims responsibility for mosque attack in Afghan city of Kandahar
Reuters
Published: 16 Oct 2021 11:06 AM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2021 11:06 AM BdST
Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide bomber attack at a Shia mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar which left dozens killed and injured, a statement posted by the group’s Amaq news agency said on Friday.
The statement added that two Islamic state fighters shot the guards of the mosque dead, broke in and blew themselves up between two groups of worshippers, one of which consisted of around 300 people.
It was the second week in a row that militants bombed Friday prayers and killed dozens of worshippers.
