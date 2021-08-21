Two killed in suicide bombing targeting Chinese nationals in Pakistan
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Aug 2021 11:42 AM BdST Updated: 21 Aug 2021 11:42 AM BdST
A suicide bombing targeting a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals in southwestern Pakistan killed two children and wounded three on Friday, police said.
The suicide blast took place at the East Bay Road in the port of Gwadar around 7 pm Chinese nationals sustained minor injuries, a police statement said. Gwadar is in the southwestern province of Balochistan, where separatist militants have waged a long-running insurgency.
"Two children have been killed and three injured in the attack," said Liaquat Shahwani, a spokesman for the Balochistan government.
Balochistan Liberation Army, a separatist militant organisation claimed responsibility for the attack.
"BLA carried out a 'self-sacrificing' attack against a convoy of Chinese engineers," the group said in a statement.
China is involved in the development of the Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea as part of a $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is itself part of China's Belt and Road infrastructure project.
The Pakistan interior ministry said that a young boy ran out of a nearby fishermen colony and exploded himself about 15-20 meters from the convoy.
"As a result a Chinese national was injured, he was rushed to nearby Gwadar hospital where he is stable", the ministry said in a statement.
The four vehicles carrying Chinese nationals were escorted by army and police.
Pakistan is already undertaking a comprehensive review of security of Chinese nationals in the country, the interior ministry statement added.
In July, an attack on a bus in the northwestern province of Khyber-Paktunkhwa killed 13 people, including nine Chinese workers. Two Pakistani soldiers were killed.
- How news organisations got Afghan colleagues out of Kabul
- US-allied Afghan forces are in hiding
- Taliban urge Afghan unity
- Afghan protests spread in early challenge to Taliban
- Taliban go door-to-door telling fearful Afghans to work
- Aug 31 deadline in Afghanistan might have to be extended: Biden
- Several killed in Afghan protests
- Body parts found in landing gear of flight from Kabul
- Two killed in suicide bombing targeting Chinese nationals in Pakistan
- How news organisations got Afghan colleagues out of Kabul
- Hunted by the Taliban, US-allied Afghan forces are in hiding
- Taliban urge Afghan unity as protests spread to Kabul
- Afghan protests spread in early challenge to Taliban
- Taliban go door-to-door telling fearful Afghans to work
Most Read
- As Chinese vaccines stumble, US finds new opening in Asia
- Bangladesh allows students aged at least 18 to register for COVID-19 vaccine
- Bangladesh's COVID death toll tops 25,000
- Fire breaks out at building in Dhaka’s Banani
- Residents panic as building tilts in Dhaka’s Sutrapur
- ‘We sneaked past the crowd’: Airline pilot recounts escape from Kabul
- Taliban killed relative of Deutsche Welle reporter, German broadcaster says
- Hypebeasts hit the road
- AstraZeneca's antibody therapy prevents COVID-19, study shows
- Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 DNA vaccine gets emergency approval in India