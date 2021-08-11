Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days, takeover in 90: US intelligence
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Aug 2021 07:51 PM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2021 07:51 PM BdST
The Taliban could isolate Afghanistan's capital Kabul in 30 days and potentially take it over in 90 days, a US defence official told Reuters on Wednesday, citing a US intelligence assessment.
Taliban fighters have taken control of eight provincial capitals in six days, a pace that has surprised US officials.
Taliban forces now control 65% of Afghanistan and have taken or threaten to take 11 provincial capitals, a senior EU official said on Tuesday.
Until last month, US intelligence assessments warned that the Afghan government could fall in as little as six months.
The US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the new assessment followed the rapid gains the Taliban had been making around Afghanistan.
"But this is not a foregone conclusion," the official said, adding that Afghan security forces could reverse the momentum by putting up more resistance against the insurgent group.
It was not immediately clear if this was consensus view of the intelligence community or if different intelligence agencies had different views, which would not be uncommon.
US President Biden said on Tuesday that he did not regret his decision to pull US troops out of Afghanistan after more than 20 years, saying the Afghan troops outnumber the Taliban and must want to fight.
The United States has essentially pulled all troops out of Afghanistan, except those staying to protect the US embassy and airport in Kabul, with the military mission set to end on Aug 31.
- History suggests US may struggle to stay out of Afghanistan
- Taliban control 65% of Afghanistan: EU official
- Biden says Afghan leaders must 'fight for their nation'
- Taliban tighten control of Afghan north
- Fear sets in as Taliban seize former bastions of resistance
- India raids banned group in terrorism funding case
- Most ATMs are empty in Myanmar
- India approves J&J vaccine
- As US leaves Afghanistan, history suggests it may struggle to stay out
- Taliban control 65% of Afghanistan, EU official says, after series of sudden gains
- Biden says Afghan leaders must 'fight for their nation' as Taliban gains
- Taliban tighten control of Afghan north as residents weigh options
- Fear sets in as Taliban seize former bastions of resistance
- As cities fall in Afghanistan, the propaganda war grows
Most Read
- Messi signs with Paris Saint-Germain
- Pori Moni says she's being framed as police get two more days to interrogate her
- Messi gets hero's welcome in France after agreeing to join PSG
- Bangladesh to suspend first dosing of Moderna COVID vaccine, continue Sinopharm
- ADC Golam Saklain removed from DB over ‘misconduct’ as ties to Pori Moni unravel
- Hasina spurns plans to name solar power plant after her
- Police open probe into former ADC Saklain-Pori Moni scandal
- Six policemen, including DB OC, held for robbing gold bars from Feni businessman
- Former New Zealand all-rounder Cairns on life support: report
- As Bangladesh unlocks, experts emphasise health rules, vaccination