Taliban claims to control key Afghan border crossing with Pakistan
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jul 2021 01:42 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2021 01:42 PM BdST
Taliban fighters on Wednesday said they have gained control over an important trade route linking Pakistan with southern Afghanistan, hours after Afghan forces surrendered the critical transit point to the Islamist hardline insurgent group.
Afghan government officials were not immediately available to confirm the fall of a town in Spin Boldak district in Kandahar province situated next to the Durand Line border with Pakistan.
"The Mujahideen have captured an important border town called Wesh in Kandahar," said Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson in a statement.
"With this, the important road between (Spin) Boldak and Chaman and Kandahar customs have come under Mujahideen control," he said.
Afghan government data shows about 900 trucks cross the frontier each day, linking Pakistan with Afghanistan, Iran and Central Asian nations.
Shafiqullah Attai, the chairman of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment in capital city of Kabul, said the Taliban in recent weeks have taken control of Islam Qala and Turghundi in Herat province, ShirKhan Bandar in Kunduz and Abu Naser Farahi border port in Farah province.
The Taliban have been swiftly securing all border check posts to fill their coffers with customs revenue instead of it being transferred to the Afghan government exchequer.
"We don't have exact figure on the volume of trade and transit conducted from these ports as they are now with the Taliban... income has started to go to the Taliban," he told Reuters.
- Afghan commandos caught in fierce Taliban attack
- Liberal Deuba becomes Nepal PM
- Situation is normal for US diplomats in Kabul
- Afghan special forces moved in on Taliban
- US general to step down from command in Afghanistan
- Sri Lanka govt looks increasingly like a family firm
- Pakistani authorities recommend banning air travel for unvaccinated
- Concerns mount over Afghan healthcare: WHO
- Responding to SOS, Afghan commandos caught in fierce Taliban attack
- Liberal Deuba becomes PM as Nepal struggles with COVID
- It’s situation normal for US diplomats in Kabul, despite Taliban gains
- Afghan special forces moved in on Taliban, only to find they had melted away
- In symbolic end to war, US general to step down from command in Afghanistan
- In Sri Lanka, the government looks increasingly like a family firm
Most Read
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Two airlines to resume domestic flights in Bangladesh on Jul 15
- Bangladesh lifts virus lockdown restrictions for Eid
- Barcelona wants to keep Lionel Messi, but La Liga may not allow it
- Kishwar, who ‘reimagined’ Bengali dishes in MasterChef Australia 2021, finishes third
- Bangladesh logs 203 virus deaths, 12,198 cases in a day
- Bangladesh social media star Hero Alom arrested for alleged assault on wife
- Digital Haat launched for nationwide Eid cattle trading
- Experts see increased infection risks as Bangladesh suspends COVID curbs
- Bangladesh to receive 5.9m more vaccine doses in July through COVAX