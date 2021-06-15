UN readies for more displaced Afghans after troop withdrawal
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jun 2021 10:25 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2021 10:25 AM BdST
The United Nations is preparing for a likely further displacement of civilians in Afghanistan after US and international troops leave the country in September, UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi told Reuters on Monday.
Violence has been rising as foreign forces begin withdrawing and efforts to broker a peace settlement between the Afghan government and insurgent Taliban have slowed.
Grandi pointed to a deadly attack last week on an international demining organization in northern Afghanistan, which killed 10 people.
"This is a tragic indicator of the type of violence that may be resurfacing in Afghanistan and with the withdrawal of the international troops this is possibly or likely going to become worse," Grandi said.
"Therefore we are doing contingency planning inside the country for further displacement, in the neighbouring countries in case people might cross borders," he said, without offering details of those plans.
There are currently some 2.5 million registered refugees from Afghanistan globally, while another 4.8 million have been displaced within the country, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, which Grandi heads.
After 20 years, the United States has started a withdrawal of its remaining 2,500 troops in Afghanistan and aims to be completely out of the country by Sept. 11. Around 7,000 non-US forces from mainly NATO countries - along with Australia, New Zealand and Georgia - are also planning to leave by Sept 11.
Grandi said strong international support was needed for peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
"It's political action that should substitute conflict but, of course, the risk (of further displacement) is there and we need to be prepared," he added.
US-backed Afghan forces toppled the Taliban in late 2001 for refusing to hand over al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden after the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
"What's needed is a high level of economic support for Afghanistan humanitarian assistance to maximise the chance the Afghan authorities have to stabilise the situation," UN aid chief Mark Lowcock told Reuters on Monday.
"There's been very good and constructive outreach from the Biden administration, from the White House down, and we have actually had very productive discussions with them on that," added Lowcock, who steps down from his role this month.
Earlier this month, the United States announced more than $266 million in new humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, bringing to nearly $3.9 billion the total amount of such aid it has provided since 2002.
Some 18.4 million people, almost half the country's population, need humanitarian help, according to the United, Nations, which has appealed for $1.3 billion in funding for 2021. So far it has only received about 23% of that.
Lowcock said that until a few years ago there had been a lot of international attention in Afghanistan. That has “dissipated and weakened and that is a sort of problem when it comes to drawing attention to the needs of Afghanistan and getting support for them.”
- As US withdraws, Afghan interpreters fear being left behind
- 20 Muslim pilgrims die in Pakistan bus crash
- US considering airstrikes to support Afghan forces
- 10 Afghans die in Taliban attack
- Death toll in Pakistan train crash rises to 56
- Heavy rain, floods kill 17 in Sri Lanka
- 36 die in Pakistan train crash
- CIA scrambles for new approach in Afghanistan
- As US withdraws, Afghan interpreters fear being left behind
- At least 20 Muslim pilgrims die in Pakistan bus crash
- US weighs possibility of airstrikes if Afghan forces face crisis
- Taliban kill at least 10 Afghans working for mine-clearing agency
- Death toll in Pakistan train crash rises to 56
- Heavy rain, floods kill at least 17 in Sri Lanka
Most Read
- Dhaka University music teacher Leena Taposi accused of plagiarism
- Businessman Nasir Mahmood arrested in attempted rape case filed by Pori Moni
- Pori Moni sues businessman Nasir Mahmood, 5 others in attempted rape case
- Who is Nasir Mahmood, the man accused of trying to rape Pori Moni at Dhaka Boat Club?
- Dhallywood actress Pori Moni accuses a businessman of attempted rape, murder
- Businessman Nasir Mahmood denies trying to rape, murder actress Pori Moni
- Pori Moni to continue fight for justice after attempted rape case against businessman
- COVID: Bangladesh reports 54 new deaths, 3,050 cases in a day as pandemic worsens
- Impose local lockdowns without risking COVID spread: Hasina
- Boat club expels Nasir Mahmood after Pori Moni attempted rape case