Heavy rain, floods kill at least 17 in Sri Lanka
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jun 2021 02:15 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2021 02:15 PM BdST
Heavy rain has lashed Sri Lanka triggering floods and landslides that have killed at least 17 people and forced tens of thousands from their homes, officials said on Monday.
After days of rain, rivers on the island nation's southern and western plains overflowed on the weekend, inundating low-lying areas and forcing thousands into relief centers
"Water levels are receding but landslide warnings are still in place in 10 districts," Pradeep Kodippili, assistant director of the National Disaster Management Centre, said in a statement.
More than 270,000 people have been affected and about 100,000 buildings lost power, he added.
"We expect the rainfall to reduce from now on but intermittent rains will be seen in some areas," said meteorological department director general Athula Karunanayake.
The natural disaster comes as Sri Lanka is hoping to ease restrictions to tackle the novel coronavirus. A month-long lockdown to fight a third wave of infections is due to end on June 14.
Sri Lanka's tourism sector has been badly hit by the pandemic
- Heavy rain, floods kill 17 in Sri Lanka
- 36 die in Pakistan train crash
- CIA scrambles for new approach in Afghanistan
- Imran Khan ready for Kashmir talks with India
- Kashmir charities go online to fight COVID
- Bomb kills 3 Afghan university teachers
- A wave of Afghan surrenders to the Taliban picks up speed
- Storm surge sweeps coasts
- Heavy rain, floods kill at least 17 in Sri Lanka
- Two trains collide in Pakistan, at least 25 passengers killed
- CIA scrambles for new approach in Afghanistan
- Rich states haven't done enough for the environment, Pakistan PM says
- Pakistan premier ready for India talks if given Kashmir roadmap
- Kashmir charities go online to fight COVID-19 second wave
Most Read
- Bangladesh caps broadband internet connection fees
- Bangladesh extends lockdown by another 10 days to Jun 16
- Rape suspect Ridoy Babo coordinates international trafficking ring: police
- US will give Bangladesh COVID vaccine 'soon': minister
- ‘Give me the names’: finance minister seeks help from opposition to curb money laundering
- Bangladesh slates countries that invest in firms linked to Myanmar military
- Bangladesh records 1,970 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 30
- Bangladesh warns of more thunderstorms as lightning strikes kill 17 in a day
- Sinkholes, collapsing canal walls, rickety bridges: Amsterdam is crumbling
- New Hifazat committee drops Mamunul, but Babunagari stays as chief