Storm surge sweeps Bangladesh coasts as Cyclone Yaas batters India

Breaches of dams made the situation worse for Bangladesh as villagers said the storm surge was much higher than what they had suffered during last year’s Cyclone Amphan.

They feared the astronomical tide under the influence of the full moon phase on Wednesday night would cause further damage after the storm surge destroyed shrimp farms along with homes and roads.

Md Humayun Kabir, a local union council chairman in Khulna’s Koyra, said never before had he seen the tide rising four feet above the normal level.

Gust and storm surge during Cyclone Yaas left shops in a neighbourhood of fishermen on Chattogram’s Akmal Ali Road damaged on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Photo: Suman Babu

Some villagers in Bangladesh said the tide rose seven to eight feet above the normal level when the cyclone made landfall in India.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecast that the low-lying areas in Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Borguna; Patuakhali, Barishal, Bhola, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur and Chattogram would be inundated by three to six feet high astronomical tide above normal level.

Asharaful Alam, an executive engineer with the Water Development Board in Khulna, said the dams can protect the villages from four-foot-high tide.

Krishna Banerjee, a resident of Khajra village in Satkhira’s Ashashuni, said men and women in his area tried to save the dam by sitting on geobags on the levees, but nothing worked.

Md Rashidul Rahman, an executive engineer at WDB in Satkhira, said some of the 14 vulnerable spots of the dam in Koyra collapsed due to the pressure of the surge. The authorities were working to repair the dam, he said.

The Ministry of Water Resources would “take care of any broken dam and begin evacuation immediately if it happens”, said Enamur Rahman, state minister for disaster management and relief.

As a precautionary measure, Bangladesh readied storm shelters and some people were evacuated to the shelters.

The government has decided to provide low-interest loans to farmers and fishermen who suffered losses due to the cyclone or broken dam.

A horse crosses a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. Reuters

The Met Office said the storm was centred at North Odisha in the evening and it may move north-northwestwards further over land and weaken gradually.

In West Bengal, an eastern state of India that borders Bangladesh, authorities said that around 1,100 villages had been flooded by storm surges, leaving at least 50,000 homeless.

In neighbouring Odisha, around 120 villages had been swamped by heavy rain and sea water whipped up by the cyclone but people in most areas had already been moved to storm shelters.

Days ago, another storm tore up the western zone of India, triggering mass evacuations and piling pressure on authorities battling a deadly second wave of the coronavirus.

Indian authorities said more than a million inhabitants had been moved out of the storm's path and the busiest regional airport, in the city of Kolkata, had been shut.

The storm also damaged parts of the Sundarbans, mainly with inundation. At least three deer washed up on the shores. The authorities said they were yet to assess the extent of damage. Some wild animals were seen taking shelter on high areas.

[With details from Reuters]