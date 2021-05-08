Pakistan gets first COVID-19 vaccine doses under COVAX
Published: 08 May 2021 05:43 PM BdST Updated: 08 May 2021 05:43 PM BdST
Pakistan on Saturday received its first batch of 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses under its COVAX quota, UNICEF said in a media release.
"Today Pakistan received its first shipment of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines (SII-AZ AZD1222) from the COVAX Facility," it said.
COVAX, a global programme to provide vaccines mainly for poor countries, has recently been hit by supply problems.
