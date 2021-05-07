Former Maldives president hurt in blast outside home
>> Reuters
Published: 07 May 2021 12:50 AM BdST Updated: 07 May 2021 12:50 AM BdST
The speaker of parliament in Maldives, former President Mohamed Nasheed, was injured in a blast outside his family home on Thursday, police said in a statement.
"Following an explosion... Speaker of Parliament President Mohamed Nasheed has sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at ADK Hospital," the statement said.
A spokesman for Nasheed's governing Maldivian Democratic Party told Reuters he had suffered shrapnel injuries in the attack, adding that his condition was stable.
President Ibu Solih said an investigation into the explosion was under way.
Images from state TV channel PSM showed security services securing the scene of the incident in the capital Male. A foreign tourist was also injured, the channel reported.
"Strongly condemn the attack on Speaker of Parliament, President Mohamed Nasheed this evening," Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said in a tweet.
A views shows debris after an explosion at Majeedhee Magu Road, in Male, Maldives, May 6, 2021, in this still image obtained from a social media video. adhadhu.com/via REUTERS
Nasheed, who became Maldives' first democratically-elected president in 2008, has remained an influential figure since leaving office in 2012. He is president of the governing party and, after a period in exile, has served as parliament speaker since 2019.
While no group has claimed responsibility for the blast, the archipelago has been known in the past for political unrest and Islamist militant violence.
In 2015, former president Abdulla Yameen escaped unharmed after an explosion on his speedboat, while a 2007 blast blamed on Islamist militants targeted foreign tourists and injured 12 people.
- Former Maldives president hurt in blast outside home
- Maldives imposes night curfew after steep jump in COVID-19 infections
- Taliban would roll back Afghan women's rights: US intelligence report
- Nepal appeals for COVID-19 vaccines as cases rise
- 'Small' Afghanistan attacks have no significant impact on troop pullout: US
- Nepal halts all domestic, international flights in effort to curb huge spike
Most Read
- Bangavax, a homegrown vaccine, first buzzed with hope, then fizzled
- This new COVID vaccine could bring hope to the unvaccinated world
- Bangladesh police arrest 2 militants over plan to attack parliament with ‘swords’
- Dhaka roads hum with traffic in pandemic as buses are back
- BNP chief Khaleda’s family apply for her treatment abroad
- Law minister says he will fast-track review of appeal to let Khaleda go abroad for treatment
- Bangladesh reports 41 new virus deaths in a day, cases jump by 1,822
- US reverses stance, backs giving poorer countries access to COVID-19 vaccine patents, tech
- Be kind to Khaleda and let her fly abroad for treatment, BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul urges govt
- A lawyer challenged Bangladesh lockdown in court. Judge fines him for wasting time