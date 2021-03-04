FM Jaishankar due in Dhaka to finalise itinerary of Modi’s visit
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Mar 2021 12:33 AM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2021 12:33 AM BdST
S Jaishankar, the external affairs minister of India, is coming to Dhaka on Thursday to prepare the ground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh’s independence.
Jaishankar will meet Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen first after his arrival by a special flight in the morning.
He will join an event at the Bharat Bhavan in the afternoon.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam told the media on Wednesday that the two sides will discuss ways to take the partnership, especially in connectivity, forward besides the celebration.
India has recently allowed Bangladesh’s transports to travel to Bhutan and Nepal directly. “It’s a big achievement for us,” Shahriar said.
India and Bangladesh will also discuss cooperation to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, among other issues.
