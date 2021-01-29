Officials discuss Indian PM Modi’s Bangladesh visit on 50 years of independence
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jan 2021 11:48 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2021 11:48 PM BdST
Officials have discussed preparations for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bangladesh visit scheduled for March on the golden jubilee of independence.
Events relating to the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties were also discussed at the Foreign Office Consultation in New Delhi on Friday, India’s external affairs ministry said in a statement.
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and his Indian counterpart Harsh Vardhan Shringla co-chaired the meeting. Bangladesh High Commissioner Mohammad Imran was also present.
The officials emphasised swift implementation of the Lines of Credit in the bilateral development partnership. They stressed the need to increase the utilisation of funds and streamlining and expediting approval processes.
Secretary Momen during his stay in New Delhi will visit the Bagabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition currently on display at Vigyan Bhawan and will be interacting with Indian Foreign Service Officer Trainees at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service.
- Officials discuss Modi’s Dhaka visit
- Afghan violence threatens peace moves
- First Afghan female breakdancer sets sights on Olympics
- New India-China border clash shows simmering tensions
- COVID19: Pakistanis drop their guard
- Vaccine gift implies strong India ties: FM
- India's vaccine diplomacy pushes back against China
- India starts COVID vaccine shipments
- Officials discuss Indian PM Modi’s Bangladesh visit on 50 years of independence
- Killings of civilians rise as Afghan violence threatens peace moves
- Afghanistan's first female breakdancer sets sights on Paris Olympics
- New India-China border clash shows simmering tensions
- Relatively spared by the coronavirus, Pakistanis drop their guard
- India’s vaccine gift is proof of strong ties: Bangladesh FM
Most Read
- Dhaka University demotes journalism teacher Samia Rahman for plagiarism
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz to visit US
- Bangladesh schools to remain shut until Feb 14 amid pandemic
- Bangladesh to publish HSC results on Jan 30 amid pandemic
- UK bans direct flights from UAE, shutting world's busiest international route
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- “GameStop effect" could ripple further as Wall Street eyes short squeeze candidates
- VIPs take vaccine as Bangladesh tries to encourage people for mass immunisation
- Kuwait jails MP Shahid for four years for human trafficking, money laundering
- White House says US outraged by release of Daniel Pearl's killer