Officials discuss Indian PM Modi’s Bangladesh visit on 50 years of independence

Events relating to the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties were also discussed at the Foreign Office Consultation in New Delhi on Friday, India’s external affairs ministry said in a statement.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and his Indian counterpart Harsh Vardhan Shringla co-chaired the meeting. Bangladesh High Commissioner Mohammad Imran was also present.

Both sides held a “comprehensive” review of the progress achieved in the bilateral relationship, including in the areas of COVID-19 cooperation, trade, connectivity, development partnership, power, energy and water resources, regional and multilateral cooperation as well as border management and security and defence cooperation.

The officials emphasised swift implementation of the Lines of Credit in the bilateral development partnership. They stressed the need to increase the utilisation of funds and streamlining and expediting approval processes.

Secretary Momen during his stay in New Delhi will visit the Bagabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition currently on display at Vigyan Bhawan and will be interacting with Indian Foreign Service Officer Trainees at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service.