Power gradually being restored in Pakistan, but much of nation still in darkness

“Power is now back in most cities but officials warn that it could still be a few hours before electricity is fully restored,” the report said on Sunday.

The New York Times said capital Islamabad and many other major cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta lost power early Sunday in one of the biggest blackouts to affect the country of more than 200 million people.

The cause was not immediately clear, but the Times said citing initial reports that the breakdown was traced to a power station in southern Sindh province that ultimately affected the entire transmission system.

Power was restored to parts of the capital early Sunday.

Officials said emergency efforts were being made to restore power, but it was not immediately clear how soon that would be, according to the Times.

The country has had chronic problems with its transmission system, and major power breakdowns have been frequent.

In January 2019, problems at the Guddu Thermal Power Plant led to a major power failure across areas of Sindh and Baluchistan provinces. In May 2018, a widespread breakdown in the National Transmission and Despatch Co.’s northern system caused people to lose power in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

About 80% of the country lost power in 2015 when Baluch separatists attacked a transmission line.

On Sunday, officials urged the public to stay calm and not to give credence to speculation on social media.