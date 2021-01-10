Power gradually being restored in Pakistan, but much of nation still in darkness
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jan 2021 10:47 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2021 10:47 PM BdST
Electricity is gradually being restored in Pakistan after a massive nationwide blackout plunged the country into darkness, the BBC says.
“Power is now back in most cities but officials warn that it could still be a few hours before electricity is fully restored,” the report said on Sunday.
The New York Times said capital Islamabad and many other major cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta lost power early Sunday in one of the biggest blackouts to affect the country of more than 200 million people.
The cause was not immediately clear, but the Times said citing initial reports that the breakdown was traced to a power station in southern Sindh province that ultimately affected the entire transmission system.
Power was restored to parts of the capital early Sunday.
Officials said emergency efforts were being made to restore power, but it was not immediately clear how soon that would be, according to the Times.
The country has had chronic problems with its transmission system, and major power breakdowns have been frequent.
In January 2019, problems at the Guddu Thermal Power Plant led to a major power failure across areas of Sindh and Baluchistan provinces. In May 2018, a widespread breakdown in the National Transmission and Despatch Co.’s northern system caused people to lose power in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
About 80% of the country lost power in 2015 when Baluch separatists attacked a transmission line.
On Sunday, officials urged the public to stay calm and not to give credence to speculation on social media.
- Power being restored in Pakistan
- Apologise for genocide: Dhaka to Islamabad
- Climate-smart farming for Nepal villages
- IS claims responsibility for attack on Pakistan Shi'ite minority
- Pakistan arrests LeT leader Lakhvi
- Afghan journalist shot dead in car ambush
- 7 die in Pakistan attack
- Hundreds protest against Nepal PM’s dissolution of parliament
- Power gradually being restored in Pakistan, but much of nation still in darkness
- Pakistan court sentences senior Lashkar e Taiba official Lakhvi to 5 years for terrorism financing
- Bangladesh again asks Pakistan to apologise for 1971 genocide
- Climate-smart farming for western Nepal villages eases migration pressure
- Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Pakistan's Shi'ite Hazara minority that kills 11
- Pakistan arrests alleged militant group leader on terrorism financing charge
Most Read
- BB sees ‘negligence of duty’ as Padma Bank MD flies to Canada without permission
- COVAX offers Pfizer’s COVID vaccine to Bangladesh
- Dhaka runners take part in Bangabandhu marathon
- Dhaka schoolgirl died of excessive bleeding after ‘rape’: forensic doctor
- National power grid breakdown plunges Pakistan into darkness
- Bangladesh strips Bangabandhu killer Mosleh Uddin, 51 others of freedom fighter title
- Woman alleges police tried to alter the age of her murdered daughter
- Bangladesh set to observe Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day
- US jails Bangladeshi man for human trafficking charges
- Indonesian plane crashes after take-off with 62 aboard