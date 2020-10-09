India resumes online visa application services for Bangladeshis
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Oct 2020 06:36 PM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2020 06:36 PM BdST
India has resumed online visa application services for the citizens of Bangladesh after a suspension of nearly seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The visa categories currently available for Bangladeshis include medical and business, the High Commission of India in Dhaka said in a statement on Friday.
The other available visa categories include employment, entry, journalist, diplomatic, official, UN Official, and UN Diplomatic.
The high commission said that services for the rest of the visa categories will resume “soon”.
India postponed almost all visas on Mar 12 after the outbreak reached most of the countries in the world.
The decision spelled trouble for many Bangladeshis who needed to travel to India to get medical attention.
In normal days, more than 3,500 Bangladeshis travel to India daily on an average. Over 10 percent of them travel on medical purposes.
Out of the foreigners who visit India for medical purposes, 45 percent are from Bangladesh, according to the India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
More than 13.7 million foreigners took treatment in India between January 2018 and March 2019. They include 2.8 million Bangladeshis.
