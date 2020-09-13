BGB-BSF conference in Dhaka postponed after ‘technical glitch’ in Indian plane
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Sep 2020 09:57 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2020 09:57 PM BdST
The director general-level conference that was scheduled to begin on Sunday between the Border Guard Bangladesh and India’s Border Security Force has been postponed.
The BSF delegation could not reach Dhaka on Sunday due to a “technical glitch” in their plane immediately before their departure, BGB said in a statement.
The six-day border meet was supposed to be held at the BGB headquarters in Dhaka where BGB Director General Shafeenul Islam and BSF's new chief Rakesh Asthana were expected to lead the discussions.
BSF chose one of its own aircraft to travel to Dhaka as all international flights from Dhaka to Delhi and Kolkata are suspended until Sep 30 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
A new schedule for the conference has not been finalised yet, BGB spokesman
Shariful Islam said.
