Riva Ganguly says Shringla met Hasina with ‘special message’ of cooperation
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Aug 2020 01:01 AM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2020 01:17 AM BdST
Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during his brief and “unofficial” visit to Dhaka.
He conveyed New Delhi’s “special message” of mutual cooperation during the meeting, Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das told journalists at a briefing on Tuesday night.
The meeting lasted for about one hour from 7:30pm at Hasina’s official residence the Ganabhaban.
Shringla, a former high commissioner in Dhaka, came to meet Hasina on a “sort of unofficial visit” amid the pandemic because Bangladesh and India have “a special and close relationship”, Riva Ganguly said.
Hasina and Shringla discussed ways to strengthen cooperation for recovery of the two economies from the COVID-19 crisis, the high commissioner said.
Hasina welcomed Shringla’s visit, said Riva Ganguly.
It is Shringla’s second visit to Dhaka this year. He visited Bangladesh in March after becoming foreign secretary in January.
He is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen on Wednesday.
He is also likely to meet Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen during the two-day visit.
Earlier on Tuesday, Masud said they would discuss the trial of Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine, millions of doses of which will be produced by India’s Serum Institute if successful in tests, in Bangladesh.
He refused to call Shringla’s visit “sudden” amid speculations about the topics to be discussed during the tour.
Asked if Shringla’s visit is related to recent reports on Bangladesh’s relations with India, Pakistan and China, Masud asked the media not to stop speculate.
“But we will discuss the speculative reports [to ensure] that we don’t find these credible. We will discourage such reports,” he said.
The Indian High Commission said in a statement that Shringla has come to “discuss issues of mutual interests and take forward bilateral cooperation.”
- Several rockets strike Afghan capital
- Plane crash: Hasina sends condolences to Modi
- Dozens feared dead in Nepal landslide
- Floods expose blockages in Karachi's drains, politics
- New rail transit route for trade with Nepal
- Afghanistan to release last Taliban prisoners
- Hope for peace comes at a price: Afghan war victims
- Pakistani Hindus accept Islam to get by
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh yet to decide on HSC, JSC exams amid pandemic
- Bangladesh’s Daily Star starts firing employees as pandemic bites
- US overtakes UAE as second biggest remittance hotspot for Bangladeshis
- Bangladesh to discuss Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine trial with India
- Indian Foreign Secretary Shringla arrives in Dhaka
- Shipra, an associate of Sinha, plans to file case over social media photos
- BFIU freezes bank accounts of OC Pradip and 7 others in Sinha killing
- Eight die in road accident in Mymensingh
- Sayeeda Khanam, the first female professional photographer of Bangladesh, dies at 83
- Workopolo: A perfect solution for remote workforce