Hasina sends condolences to Modi over deadly India plane crash

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Aug 2020 10:13 PM BdST Updated: 14 Aug 2020 10:13 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi she is "deeply saddened" by the deadly plane crash in Kerala.

In a condolence message, she also extended sympathy to the families of the victims on behalf of the government and the people, her press wing said on Friday.

Hasina wished the injured a quick recovery.

An Air India Express plane, which was repatriating Indians stranded from Dubai due to the COVID-19 pandemic, overshot the runway of the Calicut International Airport in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode last Friday, killing 18 people.

