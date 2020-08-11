Bangladesh approves draft of amended protocol for Nepal railway transit facility

Once the protocol gets the final nod with the addendum, Nepal will be able to carry goods to and from Bangladesh’s Rohanpur via India’s Singabad through railway.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed the media about the development after Monday’s meeting of the council of ministers.

He said the cabinet approved the proposal following Nepal’s request to add the railway route to a 1976 transit protocol.

Nepal also wants to use Bangladesh’s Saidpur Airport and the government is expected to approve the proposal in “near future”, the secretary said.