Kashmir under strict lockdown on anniversary of lost autonomy
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Aug 2020 10:08 AM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2020 10:08 AM BdST
With a heavy deployment of troops and barricades of barbed wire, India put Kashmir under the strictest lockdown in several months on Wednesday, the first anniversary of the Himalayan region's loss of autonomy.
Streets in the Kashmir's main city of Srinagar were deserted, with armed paramilitary and police manning roadblocks to enforce a lockdown that was initially imposed on Tuesday to prevent any violent protests.
Top police officer Vijay Kumar said security agencies had received intelligence reports of a suicide attack or attempts to target politicians, and that restrictions would be further tightened on Wednesday.
"We are monitoring the situation," he told Reuters.
Jammu and Kashmir, India's only Muslim-majority state, was stripped of its special rights last August and divided into two federally-administered territories in an attempt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to draw the restive region closer to the rest of the country.
The move was accompanied by a communication blackout, widespread movement restrictions and mass detentions, including those of elected leaders. Most of these measures have been eased, although internet speeds are still restricted and most families remain indoors because of coronavirus-related lockdowns.
But Modi's promise to rapidly develop the region is yet to pick up pace, partly hamstrung by the coronavirus outbreak. There is strong local resentment, particularly in the Kashmir valley where an armed insurgency has raged on since the 1990s.
"Forget about development and creating new employment opportunities, thousands of daily-wagers, casual labourers, scheme workers and others have been denied wages for months," former leftist lawmaker Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said.
The August decision was also condemned by India's arch rival Pakistan which has called for protests in solidarity with the Kashmiri people.
Both countries claim the region in full but rule in parts, and have gone to war twice over the territory.
Sajjad Ahmad, 37, said he tried to visit his critically-ill father in a Srinagar hospital on Tuesday but was not allowed by police and paramilitary troops.
Ahmad said these were the strictest restrictions he had seen since August last year. "There are barricades everywhere," he said.
- Kashmir under strict lockdown
- Afghan forces besiege jail seized by Islamic State
- 22 die in Afghan-Pakistan border clashes
- Modi greets Hasina on Eid
- New law raises fears of losing land, culture in Kashmir
- 45 die in Afghan airstrikes
- Signs of farm 'revolution' in India
- A daily battle for women in Afghan security forces
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Ex-army major Sinha’s family to charge police with murder as Hasina promises justice
- ‘The biggest monster’ is spreading. And it’s not the coronavirus
- Massive blast rips through Beirut, killing 50 and injuring thousands
- Massive blast rips through Beirut, killing 78 and injuring thousands
- NASA satellite images show intense flooding in Bangladesh
- Govt appoints administrator to Chattogram City Corporation amid election delay
- Part 1: Was bdnews24.com share price abnormal, imaginary?
- Prominent Muslims to grace Hindu temple ceremony on contested India site
- Bangladesh exports bounce back with 0.6% growth amid COVID-19 crisis
- Bangladesh records 50 virus deaths, 1,918 cases in daily count