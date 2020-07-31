In Eid greetings to Hasina, India’s Modi hopes Bangladesh will tide over ‘challenging times’
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jul 2020 11:43 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2020 11:43 PM BdST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the people and government of Bangladesh on Eid-ul-Azha in a message to his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.
He also offered to extend support to Bangladesh for tackling the COVID-19 outbreak, noting that both countries were grappling with the pandemic.
“We remain available to support your efforts in any way, including through capacity-building in the health sector,” he wrote in the message on Friday, the eve of Eid.
The Indian leader appreciated Bangladesh efforts to contain the outbreak under Hasina’s “able leadership”, adding that he is “confident” Bangladesh will tide over “these challenging times”.
“Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” he wrote.
Modi said the festival of Eid-ul-Azha is also celebrated in several parts of India and reminds the two countries of “our deep historical and cultural links”.
He hoped that the festival will “further enhance the spirit of peace and tolerance in our respective societies and promote fraternal ties between our two countries”.
The Indian premier also wished Hasina and all his “Bangladeshi brothers and sisters” good health and prosperity.
- New law raises fears of losing land, culture in Kashmir
- 45 die in Afghan airstrikes
- Signs of farm 'revolution' in India
- A daily battle for women in Afghan security forces
- BGB protests Indian report over cattle smuggling
- Baloch families seek answers from Pakistan
- 8 die as buildings collapse in Mumbai
- Wuhan declares red alert over floods
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Eid cattle traders in Dhaka stare at 'disaster'
- No one will be allowed to ‘play games’ with Dhaka, Mayor Taposh says
- ACC prosecutes bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi on charges of ‘illegal wealth’
- American accused of blasphemy is killed in Pakistan courtroom
- Five dead after bus ploughs into car in Sylhet
- Reliance, JERA secure $642m in loans for Bangladesh power project
- Bangladesh reports 2,772 new virus cases, death toll tops 3,100
- Bangladesh eyes long-term solution to land erosion amid rampant flooding
- A quarter of Bangladesh is flooded. Millions have lost everything
- Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline snag biggest coronavirus vaccine deal yet