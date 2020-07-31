In Eid greetings to Hasina, India’s Modi hopes Bangladesh will tide over ‘challenging times’

He also offered to extend support to Bangladesh for tackling the COVID-19 outbreak, noting that both countries were grappling with the pandemic.

“We remain available to support your efforts in any way, including through capacity-building in the health sector,” he wrote in the message on Friday, the eve of Eid.

The Indian leader appreciated Bangladesh efforts to contain the outbreak under Hasina’s “able leadership”, adding that he is “confident” Bangladesh will tide over “these challenging times”.

“Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” he wrote.

Modi said the festival of Eid-ul-Azha is also celebrated in several parts of India and reminds the two countries of “our deep historical and cultural links”.

He hoped that the festival will “further enhance the spirit of peace and tolerance in our respective societies and promote fraternal ties between our two countries”.

The Indian premier also wished Hasina and all his “Bangladeshi brothers and sisters” good health and prosperity.