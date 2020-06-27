Pakistan's national airline moves to assuage concern on 'dubious' pilot licences
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jun 2020 07:34 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2020 07:34 PM BdST
Pakistan's national airline has written to foreign missions and global regulatory and safety bodies, assuring them it has grounded all 141 pilots suspected of obtaining licenses through unfair means, the carrier's spokesman said on Saturday.
The move looks to assuage safety concerns after Pakistan's Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Friday the government had asked various commercial airlines, flying clubs and charter companies to ground a total of 262 pilots until investigations into their qualifications are completed.
The action was prompted by a preliminary report on the crash of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft in Karachi last month, which found pilots had failed to follow standard procedures.
Global safety and transport bodies expressed concern about the alleged "dubious" licenses and said they were looking into the matter. PIA flies a number of international routes, including to the United States, Britain and Europe.
"It is also ensured that all pilots flying PIA flights are having genuine licences endorsed by the government of Pakistan," said a copy of the letter sent to the US Embassy in Islamabad seen by Reuters.
The letter, signed by PIA Chief Executive Arshad Malik, also promised the airline would remain compliant with all international aviation safety and regulatory standards.
PIA's spokesman said the letter had been sent to all heads of foreign missions in Pakistan as well as international aviation regulators and safety monitoring agencies.
Aviation Minister Khan had said the move to ground the pilots would help allay global concerns and show wrongdoing had been corrected. He added that five officials of the aviation authority were also suspended for abetting the suspected pilots.
The Pakistani pilots' union did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
In a joint statement, The International Federation of Airline Pilots' Associations and the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers' Associations called for the crash probe to be conducted on international standards, urging against "premature conclusions" based on incomplete or speculative information.
- Pakistan airline moves to ease concern on pilot licences
- Pakistan’s PM suggests Osama Bin Laden was a martyr
- Pakistan pilot licence scam is 'serious lapse': IATA
- Pakistan airlines to ground a third of its pilots
- Pakistan air crash pilots 'distracted' by virus worry
- Afghan Taliban kidnap dozens of civilians
- China lost 40 soldiers in border clash: Indian minister
- Coordinated blasts kill 4 in Pakistan
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh sex workers face hunger, abuse as coronavirus hits trade
- Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny Bangladesh worker non-payment accusations as imbroglio
- Marine mammals are dying in their dozens in Bangladesh. Experts struggle for answers
- Kuwaiti businesswoman faces travel ban over links to Bangladesh MP Shahid
- Kylie Jenner under fire for 'not paying' apparel workers in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh plans to cut down HSC exams in pandemic
- Dhaka brokerage house owner goes into hiding, investors in distress
- More than half of beds at Bangladesh COVID-19 hospitals lie empty
- Singapore hospital discharges Bangladeshi worker who nearly died of COVID-19
- Titas suspends gas supply to large parts of Dhaka