Imran Khan greets Hasina on Independence Day of Bangladesh

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Mar 2020 06:49 PM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2020 07:54 PM BdST

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has greeted Sheikh Hasina on the Independence Day and National Day of Bangladesh.

Khan sent a message to the Bangladesh premier extending warm greetings on behalf of the government and the people of his country, according to Hasina’s office.

He wished peace, progress and prosperity of the people of Bangladesh, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Thursday.

The Pakistan prime minister also expressed eagerness to strengthen bilateral ties based on mutual respect and consensus, according to the message.

Both countries share the wish for peace and development and it can be given a strong, real base by strengthening cooperation in future, it added.

Bangladesh won independence from Pakistan on this day in 1971 when it waged a nine-month bloody war.

The Pakistan Army swooped down on the unarmed Bengalis on the night of Mar 25 that year to crush their struggle for freedom following 23 years of suppression.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, before being arrested by the Pakistani forces on that night, declared independence. He was freed after victory.

The Pakistan government has in recent years condemned Bangladesh for trying the people who had collaborated in the genocide and other crimes against humanity.

SAARC SECRETARY GENERAL’S GREETINGS

Esala Ruwan Weerakoon, the secretary general of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation or SAARC, also greeted the people and government of Bangladesh in a letter to Hasina.

Weerakoon hailed Bangladesh for playing a constructive role in SAARC’s evolution. He noted Bangladesh had hosted three SAARC Summits and many other key conferences.  

The Sri Lankan diplomat also thanked Bangladesh for endorsing his nomination as the 14th secretary general of the regional grouping. He said he looked forward to visit Dhaka and meet Hasina in the near future.   

