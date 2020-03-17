Home > World > South Asia

Sri Lanka bans all incoming flights for two weeks to combat coronavirus

Published: 17 Mar 2020 03:59 PM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2020 03:59 PM BdST

Sri Lanka said on Tuesday said it will ban all incoming flights for two weeks from 1830 GMT on Wednesday to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Flights already in the air will be allowed to land and passengers to disembark, said Mohan Samaranayake, a spokesman for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

A conductor wears a protective mask as he stands next to a train at Fort railway station, as the number of people who tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country increased, in Colombo, Sri Lanka Mar 17, 2020. REUTERS

