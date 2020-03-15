SAARC talks to show ‘new path’ to battling coronavirus: Hasina
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Mar 2020 06:12 PM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2020 06:35 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has joined her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and other leaders of the SAARC nations to discuss ways out of the coronavirus crisis with the disease spreading through South Asia like the rest of the world.
“I hope this conference will show a new path to all of us in tackling the coronavirus,” Hasina said in her speech via videoconferencing.
She also said the health ministers and secretaries can also have a similar conference to discuss the technicalities of the response to the coronavirus.
In her brief speech, Hasina mentioned that Bangladesh has only five imported cases, but no local cases so far.
The others who joined the talks include Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani. Zafar Mirza, special assistant on health to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, represented their country.
Rajapaksa said all schools and colleges in Sri Lanka have been closed.
The eight countries are all members of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation or SAARC.
Modi proposed the talks after India confirmed its first death from coronavirus on Thursday. The other nations in the region, including Bangladesh, have also reported infections as the global death toll neared 6,000.
Modi had described the videoconference by SAARC nations as a "timely action for a healthier planet". In a tweet, he said: "I am confident that our coming together will lead to effective outcomes and benefit our citizens."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Modi, Hasina to join other South Asian leaders to discuss ways to fight coronavirus
- Hasina, five other South Asian leaders agree to Modi’s proposal on coronavirus talks
- Pakistani airforce plane crashes in capital city of Islamabad
- Afghan govt to release Taliban prisoners as UN backs push to end war
- US 'strongly' opposed to creation of parallel Afghan government: Pompeo
- Islamists hurl stones and shoes at Women's Day marchers in Pakistan
- Maldives confirms first two coronavirus cases; two islands locked down
- 27 dead in attack on ceremony in Afghan capital
- Bhutan bans tourists after first coronavirus case, India total hits 31
- From the Afghan peace deal, a weak and pliable neighbour for Pakistan
Most Read
- Bangladesh to bar air passengers from European nations, except Britain
- Bangladesh confirms two more coronavirus cases from Germany, Italy
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Govt set to remove Kurigram DC over jailing of reporter
- China spins tale that the US army started the coronavirus epidemic
- 23 Bangladeshis evacuated from Wuhan by India return home
- Over 100 Bangladeshis return from coronavirus-hit Italy, will undergo mandatory quarantine
- Nine Bangladeshis in isolation with coronavirus-like symptoms: IEDCR
- 152 Bangladeshis return from Italy; several shifted to makeshift Gazipur camp
- On a Saturday night in Florida, a presidential party became a coronavirus hot zone