Home > World > South Asia

Bhutan bans tourists after first coronavirus case, India total hits 31

  >>  Reuters

Published: 06 Mar 2020 01:50 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2020 01:50 PM BdST

Bhutan said on Friday it had banned the entry of tourists for two weeks after it confirmed its first case of the coronavirus, in a tourist who arrived form neighbouring India.

The tiny Himalayan kingdom, which is heavily reliant on high-end tourism for foreign exchange, said a 79-year-old American who entered by air from India on March 2 had tested positive for the virus.

"The government will impose two weeks restriction on all incoming tourists with immediate effect," the health ministry said in a statement.

"This is to enable rigorous monitoring, source assessment of infection and mitigate the situation."

The government also announced the closure of several schools and the postponement of international conferences and seminars for two weeks.

The ministry said the patient, who had entered India on Feb. 21, had been put in quarantine in hospital in the capital, Thimpu.

India's total number of confirmed cases rose to 31, after a person from New Delhi with a history of travel from Thailand and Malaysia tested positive, its health ministry said.

The coronavirus, which can cause respiratory illness that can lead to pneumonia, is believed to have emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Globally, there have been more than 98,000 cases and more than 3,300 deaths, according to a Reuters tally. Most of the cases and deaths have been in China but the virus is now spreading in numerous countries.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, and Zalmay Khalilzad, US envoy for peace in Afghanistan, shake hands after signing an agreement at a ceremony between members of Afghanistan's Taliban and the US in Doha, Qatar February 29, 2020. REUTERS

Pakistan to benefit from Afghan peace deal

FILE PHOTO: A health desk is set up to screen travellers for signs of the coronavirus at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala, India, January 31, 2020. Reuters

South Asia coronavirus risk daunts experts

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers arrive at the site of last night clashes between Taliban and Afghan forces in Kunduz, Afghanistan Mar 4, 2020 REUTERS/Stringer

US launches air strike on Taliban

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, speaks at a signing ceremony between Afghanistan's Taliban and the US in Doha, Qatar Feb 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem al Omari

Taliban rule out Afghan talks until prisoners freed

Border killings unfriendly: Momen to Shringla

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) office in Islamabad, Pakistan Mar 1, 2020. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir

Don’t involve US in bilateral affairs, Pakistan tells Afghanistan

What Momen wants from Modi

Is this Afghan peace, or just a way out?

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.