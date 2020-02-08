Home > World > South Asia

Shringla plans Bangladesh visit before Modi’s trip for Mujib Barsha

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Feb 2020 01:14 AM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2020 01:14 AM BdST

India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is planning to visit Bangladesh ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to attend Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary celebrations.

He revealed the plan to prepare the ground for Modi’s visit when Bangladesh High Commissioner Muhammad Imran met him in New Delhi on Friday, the high commission said in a statement.

India wants to see the impending visit of Modi become mutually beneficial, Shringla said.

Bangladesh will begin the yearlong celebrations - 100 Years of Mujib or Mujib Barsha – on his birth anniversary on Mar 17.

During the meeting, Shringla noted the importance India attaches to the relations with Bangladesh as its immediate neighbour.

Expressing satisfaction over the excellent bilateral relations, Shringla stressed that the two countries can further promote ties in areas like defence cooperation, trade and people to people contact.

The Bangladesh envoy appreciated Shringla’s role in consolidating the bilateral relations during his tenure as the high commissioner of India to Bangladesh.

He praised Shringla for his endeavour in easing visa issuance system which contributed huge movement of people.

Shringla also recalled his days in Dhaka, a spokesman for India’s external affairs ministry said on Twitter.

The Indian foreign secretary also conveyed that the country looks forward to jointly celebrate the Mujib Barsha and 50 years of Bangladesh's liberation in 2021, according to the tweet.

“Another page in India-Bangladesh Sonali Adhayaya!” it read.

Shringla served as the high commissioner to Bangladesh from 2015-2018.

Deputy High Commissioner Rokebul Haque accompanied Imran during the meeting.

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo: Shefali Hajong, a labourer whose name is excluded from the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), poses for a picture at the site of an under-construction detention centre for illegal immigrants at a village in Goalpara district in the northeastern state of Assam, India, September 1, 2019. Reuters

Who is indigenous?

An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, January 30, 2020. Reuters

Gunman fires at Indian protesters

Members of the Taliban stand at the site of the execution of three men in Ghazni province, Afghanistan, Apr 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Taliban kill 29 Afghan security personnel

The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan Jan 27, 2020. Reuters

US recovers remains from Afghan plane crash

Manzoor Pashteen, student activist and leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), is seen during a rally in Lahore, Pakistan Apr 22, 2018. REUTERS/FILE

Rights activist held in Pakistan on sedition charges

The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan Jan 27, 2020. Reuters

US military confirms Afghan plane crash

FILE PHOTO: Myanmar police officer stands guard in Maungdaw, Rakhine Jul 9, 2019. REUTERS

Myanmar rebels free kidnapped lawmaker

FILE -- Protesters in Srinagar, the capital of the disputed Kashmir region of India, Sept. 13, 2019. Gen. Bipin Rawat, India's top military commander, set off shock waves by suggesting that Kashmiris could be shipped off to “deradicalization camps” in public remarks on Jan. 16, 2020. (Atul Loke/The New York Times)

Indian general talks of ‘deradicalisation camps’ for Kashmiris

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.