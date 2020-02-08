Shringla plans Bangladesh visit before Modi’s trip for Mujib Barsha

He revealed the plan to prepare the ground for Modi’s visit when Bangladesh High Commissioner Muhammad Imran met him in New Delhi on Friday, the high commission said in a statement.

India wants to see the impending visit of Modi become mutually beneficial, Shringla said.

Bangladesh will begin the yearlong celebrations - 100 Years of Mujib or Mujib Barsha – on his birth anniversary on Mar 17.

During the meeting, Shringla noted the importance India attaches to the relations with Bangladesh as its immediate neighbour.

Expressing satisfaction over the excellent bilateral relations, Shringla stressed that the two countries can further promote ties in areas like defence cooperation, trade and people to people contact.

The Bangladesh envoy appreciated Shringla’s role in consolidating the bilateral relations during his tenure as the high commissioner of India to Bangladesh.

He praised Shringla for his endeavour in easing visa issuance system which contributed huge movement of people.

Shringla also recalled his days in Dhaka, a spokesman for India’s external affairs ministry said on Twitter.

The Indian foreign secretary also conveyed that the country looks forward to jointly celebrate the Mujib Barsha and 50 years of Bangladesh's liberation in 2021, according to the tweet.

“Another page in India-Bangladesh Sonali Adhayaya!” it read.

Shringla served as the high commissioner to Bangladesh from 2015-2018.

Deputy High Commissioner Rokebul Haque accompanied Imran during the meeting.