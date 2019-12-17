Sri Lanka's 'Foundation of Goodness' turns around a village decimated by tsunami
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Dec 2019 01:06 PM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2019 01:06 PM BdST
When Kushil Gunasekera returned to Seenigama in Sri Lanka's Galle district days after it was wiped out by a massive tsunami on Dec 26, 2004, he got to work.
Houses had collapsed, bodies floated in the sea water that had invaded inland, and one in four residents of the community of about 1,200 people had been killed by the deadliest tsunami to sweep across the Indian Ocean in decades.
The wall of water triggered by a 9.1-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra island had killed more than 230,000 people across the region. Indonesia bore the brunt, but Sri Lanka was the next worst-affected country with about 40,000 dead.
Fifteen years on, Seenigama has risen from the ruins, in large part because of Gunasekera's efforts to re-build his ancestral village about 110 km from Colombo.
Children learn traditional dancing at a tsunami-hit village, in Seenigama, Sri Lanka, Nov 30, 2019. REUTERS
"Everything was ruined to rubble within the matter of a few minutes. But the good thing is we were able to turn the setback into a blessing," Gunasekera told Reuters.
With the help of cricket stars like Muttiah Muralitharan and Kumar Sangakkara, Gunasekera has raised funds for a charity which now has an annual budget of over $1 million and a beneficiary list of more than 28,000 people.
The Foundation of Goodness charity has recruited dozens of specialists to run a kindergarten, provide vocational training and IT skills.
It also runs a training centre at the beach for people who want a professional diving licence, a much sought-after qualification in Sri Lanka's tourism industry.
Seenigama is an outlier compared to the other tsunami-hit villages on Sri Lanka's coast, where locals are still largely dependent on government aid and without sustainable livelihoods.
HAUNTING MEMORIES
Kushil Gunasekera, founder of the Foundation of Goodness charity that helps tsunami victims in Seenigama village, poses for a photograph at the high-ground temple that saved hundreds of lives during the 2004 tsunami, in Seenigama, Sri Lanka, November 30, 2019. REUTERS
With her family's property destroyed and belongings washed away, she said she had little hope her life would ever recover. The sight of the body of her best friend's mother haunted her.
Ishari, 27, is now a team leader at a back-office processing unit for Sri Lankan conglomerate John Keells Holdings. The unit was set up by Gunasekera's charity, and staff earn more than double what locals typically make in neighbouring villages.
"It (tsunami) was an unbearably painful moment. For many people it was a moment when they lost many things, but for others it was a moment that helped to achieve many things in their lives," Ishari said at her modern, well-equipped office.
After the success of Seenigama, Gunasekera is now replicating the model across nine other locations in Sri Lanka, including areas in the north and east that were ravaged by a decades-long civil war.
"Five years down the line, I want to see this expanding to 20 (locations) and the foundation becoming self-sustainable," Gunasekera said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Thousands join biggest protest for years in Thai capital
- Violent protests rage in India for fourth day over citizenship law
- Tamabil border check post in Sylhet suspended for tourists amid protests in India
- Clashes erupt in Delhi over citizenship law; Japan PM cancels visit
- In a Pakistani hospital, it was lawyers vs doctors
- After Bangladesh foreign minister, home minister cancels India visit amid citizenship protests
- One dead in India as protests escalate over citizenship law
- A bitter election dispute sends Afghanistan back to the brink
- Grief and neglect: 10 factory disasters in South Asia
- Thailand delays deporting family of Rakhine insurgent leader
Most Read
- Bangladesh to release Tk 200 bank notes to mark Mujib Year
- India citizenship law protests spread across campuses
- India's Modi slips, falls at Ganga Ghat in Kanpur
- Internet explodes as govt lists Barishal freedom fighter Tapan Chakroborty a Razakar
- Trump poised this week to become third US president impeached
- Masked men vandalise Victory Day venue in Brahmanbaria
- President Hamid, PM Hasina attend Victory Day parade
- Evening is not the only commercial course Dhaka University offers
- Bangabhaban goes red and green to celebrate Victory Day
- Music director Prithwi Raj dies at 34