Home > World > South Asia

Thirteen Pakistanis killed in Jordan valley farm fire

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Dec 2019 01:48 PM BdST Updated: 02 Dec 2019 01:48 PM BdST

Thirteen Pakistanis, including eight children, died when a fire swept through their makeshift dwellings in a farming estate in the Jordan Valley, Jordan's civil defence said.

There were three other injuries in the fire that broke out after midnight that initial signs showed could have been an electrical fire, civil defence spokesman Iyad al Amre said in a statement.

Thousands of foreign labourers live in wretched conditions in private farms in the Jordan Valley, a fertile vegetable and fruit growing area.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Representational image. Reuters

13 Pakistanis die in Jordan fire

Representational image. Reuters

Indian economy posts 4.7% growth

FILE PHOTO: Men wearing protective masks wait for a bus in Lahore, Pakistan Nov 22, 2019. REUTERS

Mask-clad Lahore looks for answers

FILE PHOTO: Myanmar nationalist group gather to protest against Gambia and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for accusing Myanmar of committing genocide over Rohingya minority in Rakhine state in Yangon, Myanmar, Nov 25, 2019. REUTERS

Myanmar begins court martial after Rohingya atrocities probe

Men wearing protective masks wait for a bus in Lahore, Pakistan November 22, 2019. REUTERS

Pakistan blames India for its air pollution

FILE -- Prince Cyrus, left, Princess Sakina, right, and a servant on the roof of the Malcha Mahal in New Delhi in 1998. For 40 years, journalists chronicled the eccentric royal family of Oudh, deposed aristocrats who lived in a ruined palace in the Indian capital — a tragic, astonishing story, but was it true? (Barry Bearak/The New York Times)

The jungle prince of Delhi

Mamata keen on bicycle import

A vendor carries plastic boxes on a smoggy morning in Lahore, Pakistan Jan 3, 2019. REUTERS

Air quality in Lahore drops to ‘hazardous’ level 

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.