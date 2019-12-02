Thirteen Pakistanis killed in Jordan valley farm fire
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Dec 2019 01:48 PM BdST Updated: 02 Dec 2019 01:48 PM BdST
Thirteen Pakistanis, including eight children, died when a fire swept through their makeshift dwellings in a farming estate in the Jordan Valley, Jordan's civil defence said.
There were three other injuries in the fire that broke out after midnight that initial signs showed could have been an electrical fire, civil defence spokesman Iyad al Amre said in a statement.
Thousands of foreign labourers live in wretched conditions in private farms in the Jordan Valley, a fertile vegetable and fruit growing area.
