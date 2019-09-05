Pakistan contacts Bangladesh over India’s Kashmir issue
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Sep 2019 01:04 AM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2019 01:04 AM BdST
Pakistan Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has had a telephonic conversation with his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen and discussed the current situation of India’s Jammu and Kashmir.
The Bangladesh foreign ministry, however, did not issue any statement.
According to Pakistan, Momen “emphasised the importance of resolving disputes through dialogue and discussions. The two ministers agreed to remain in contact”.
Bangladesh, however, earlier termed the constitutional amendment of India on Jammu and Kashmir “an internal issue” of New Delhi.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Exclusion from the NRC does not make one ‘stateless’: India
- Indian Air Marshal RD Mathur visiting Bangladesh
- We will ask ‘friend’ Bangladesh to take back its people: Assam minister on NRC
- US, Taliban at "threshold" of Afghan agreement, says US official
- India jails four Bangladeshis to 10 years in jail over Burdwan blast
- Plague of flies descends on Karachi
- From the shadows, China’s Communist Party mobilises against Hong Kong protests
- For Indonesia’s child jockeys, time to retire at 10, after 5 years of racing
- We have many things to discuss: Jaishankar on his Dhaka visit
- India’s External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrives in Dhaka
Most Read
- Dhaka third worst city to live in: EIU
- Myanmar forces Rohingyas to accept cards that preclude citizenship
- Two NGOs banned in Cox’s Bazar for ‘secretly assisting’ Rohingya rally, ‘instigating’ no return
- DMP chief Asaduzzaman Mia made CEO of National Security Affairs Cell
- Viqarunnisa student dies of dengue at Dhaka hospital
- Refat murder suspects question Barguna MP's son Sunam not being implicated
- JP MPs loyal to Raushon oppose GM Quader’s bid for opposition leader
- First BIDA Executive Chairman Kazi Aminul Islam, who oversees massive reforms, retires
- Govt curbs 3G, 4G mobile services at Rohingya camps, surrounding areas
- Opponents of 'no-deal' Brexit defeat PM Johnson, who promises an election