Pakistan contacts Bangladesh over India’s Kashmir issue

The Pakistan foreign ministry in a statement said during the call on Tuesday, Qureshi apprised Momen of the “illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was in contravention of the international law and UNSC resolutions”.

The Bangladesh foreign ministry, however, did not issue any statement.

According to Pakistan, Momen “emphasised the importance of resolving disputes through dialogue and discussions. The two ministers agreed to remain in contact”.

Bangladesh, however, earlier termed the constitutional amendment of India on Jammu and Kashmir “an internal issue” of New Delhi.