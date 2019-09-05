Home > World > South Asia

Pakistan contacts Bangladesh over India’s Kashmir issue

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Sep 2019 01:04 AM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2019 01:04 AM BdST

Pakistan Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has had a telephonic conversation with his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen and discussed the current situation of India’s Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistan foreign ministry in a statement said during the call on Tuesday, Qureshi apprised Momen of the “illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was in contravention of the international law and UNSC resolutions”.

The Bangladesh foreign ministry, however, did not issue any statement.

According to Pakistan, Momen “emphasised the importance of resolving disputes through dialogue and discussions. The two ministers agreed to remain in contact”.

Bangladesh, however, earlier termed the constitutional amendment of India on Jammu and Kashmir “an internal issue” of New Delhi.

