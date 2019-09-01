We will ask ‘friend’ Bangladesh to take back its people: Assam minister on NRC

The senior BJP leader says the years-long citizenship exercise has traced up to 1.5 million foreigners.



In an interview with Indian media News18 hours after the publication of the National Register of Citizens or NRC, Sarma said: “This has been a mixed bag for us. People who came in post-1971 as refugees will face problems… We sympathise with them, but there are many who have manipulated the NRC process and we will look into it.”



“There is no myth… If you go through the religious census data, you would see that there has been a significant shift in the demography…



“We have managed to trace some illegal immigrants and we are looking to refine the search and the process will go on till every indigenous people of Assam will find their place... We have traced 14-15 lakh foreigners... This has been proved,” he said.





He ruled out fears of human rights violation of the people left out of the list, slating West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for expressing concerns over the fate of those who have 120 days more to appeal and prove their citizenship."No human rights will be violated… We will approach Bangladesh and ask them to take their people back, but during that time we will not allow them to vote and give them certain amenities," Sarma said."The government of Bangladesh is a friend to India and they are cooperating with us… They are frequently taking back their people when we have presented cases of illegal immigration.""The number has not been high, but now we will have a process to identify them," the leader of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party said.Sarma also ruled out the possibilities that everyone out of the list will be sent to Bangladesh."Just because people's name don't appear in the NRC doesn't mean that they will be called foreigners and sent to Bangladesh. There is a legal process in place which will help them with their case, but till then, they will not be allowed to take part in the political process of the country," he said.