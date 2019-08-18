India’s External Affairs Minister Jaishankar coming to Bangladesh on Monday
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Aug 2019 07:35 PM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2019 07:36 PM BdST
India's new External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is flying in to Dhaka on a two-day "courtesy" visit.
His Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen will receive him at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 9:30pm Monday, according to the itinerary.
On Tuesday, he will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and hold bilateral talks with Momen.
He is also expected to visit Bangabandhu Museum at Dhanmondhi 32 before leaving Dhaka on Wednesday morning.
This will be the first visit of Jaishankar after he took over as external affairs minister. He had visited Bangladesh several times as foreign secretary.
Momen earlier on July 29 said Jaishankar wanted to come to Dhaka earlier but his (Momen's) plan to perform hajj pushed back the Indian foreign minister's trip.
Momen and Jaishankar met in June on the sidelines of the 5th Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia or CICA in Tajikistan.
Bangladesh and India currently enjoy the best of their relations and officials hope to deepen the ties even more.
Over 100 agreements have been signed in the last 10 years, 68 of them in the last three years alone.
The decades-old land boundary as well as maritime issues have been resolved. But the equitable share of Teesta river water remains one thorny issue.
