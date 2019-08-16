Indonesia president formally proposes relocating capital to Borneo
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Aug 2019 10:50 AM BdST Updated: 16 Aug 2019 10:50 AM BdST
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday formally proposed to parliament a plan to move the country's capital from Jakarta, on the crowded island of Java, to Kalimantan on the island of Borneo.
Widodo made the proposal during his state of the union speech at parliament, a day before the country celebrates its 74th independence anniversary.
"I hereby request your permission to move our national capital to Kalimantan," said Widodo, who will be sworn in for a second term in October after winning April's election.
"A capital city is not just a symbol of national identity, but also a representation of the progress of the nation. This is for the realization of economic equality and justice," he said, without specifying the exact location for the new capital.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Indonesia president formally proposes relocating capital to Borneo
- Pakistan says three soldiers die in Kashmir clash, India denies five of its troops dead
- No country and no work: refugees despair at slow pace of Malaysia's reforms
- Over 400,000 advised to evacuate as storm bears down on Japan
- Hundreds chant anti-India slogans in seething Kashmir on eve of Eid
- Will a new plan end the war in Afghanistan?
- RAB chief warns against ‘conspiracy’ centring Kashmir
- Anger builds in Kashmir as Friday prayers held amid security
- India to hold state assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir soon: Modi
- Bangladesh-India Teesta river water-sharing takes a new turn
Most Read
- Pakistan says three soldiers die in Kashmir clash, India denies five of its troops dead
- Bangladesh receives $716 million remittance in nine days before Eid
- Speed kills: At least 18 die in road traffic accidents across Bangladesh
- Seven die in Feni after picnic bus slams into tree
- Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungiparha on National Mourning Day
- Bangladesh mourning founding father Bangabandhu on 1975 massacre anniversary
- Saudi Arabia releases 71 Biman officials after 10 hours of questioning at Jeddah airport
- Woman who says Epstein groomed her for sex at 14 sues his estate
- ‘Che Guevara’ of Hong Kong inflames a crisis over identity
- Two die from dengue in Dhaka, Magura