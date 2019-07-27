India begins ‘Malhar festival’ to welcome rains in Bangladesh

Renowned classical musicians from India like sitar maestro Kushal Das, Sarod maestro Debojyoti Bose, vocalist Sawani Shende Sathaye, tabla maestro Subhankar Banerjee, and famous classical vocalist from Bangladesh Priyanka Gope are performing at the event that began on Friday.





Malhar is an old raga in Indian classical music. Malhar is associated with the atmosphere of torrential rains.Entry is open.