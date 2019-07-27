Home > World > South Asia

India begins ‘Malhar festival’ to welcome rains in Bangladesh

Published: 27 Jul 2019 01:35 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jul 2019 01:35 AM BdST

The High Commission of India in Dhaka has begun a two-day ‘Malhar festival’ at Shilpakala Academy to welcome the rainy season in Bangladesh.

Renowned classical musicians from India like sitar maestro Kushal Das, Sarod maestro Debojyoti Bose, vocalist Sawani Shende Sathaye, tabla maestro Subhankar Banerjee, and famous classical vocalist from Bangladesh Priyanka Gope are performing at the event that began on Friday.

Malhar is an old raga in Indian classical music. Malhar is associated with the atmosphere of torrential rains.

Entry is open.

