Home > World > South Asia

Pakistan still has 30,000-40,000 terrorists: Imran Khan

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Jul 2019 10:57 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2019 10:57 PM BdST

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said about "30,000 to 40,000" terrorists who had trained and fought in "some part of Afghanistan or Kashmir" are in his country.

At an event in the US on Tuesday, Imran said before his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government came into power, previous governments did not have the political will to act against terror groups operating in the country, reports NDTV.

"Until we came into power, the governments did not have the political will, because when you talk about militant groups, we still have about 30,000-40,000 armed people who have been trained and fought in some part of Afghanistan or Kashmir," said the Pakistani prime minister.

"There was a watershed in Pakistani politics. In 2014, the Pakistani Taliban slaughtered 150 schoolchildren at Army Public School. All the political parties signed the National Action Plan and we all decided after that, that we will not allow any militant groups to operate inside Pakistan," he said at the US Institute of Peace.

He said his government was the first to start disarming terror groups. "This is the first time it's happening. We've taken over their institutes, their seminaries. We have administrators there," he added.

Imran Khan’s startling admission on having terrorists reinforces India's assertion about terror attacks by groups operating from Pakistani soil.

At another event, Imran Khan also said "40 different militant groups" were operating from Pakistan.

Past governments, particularly in the last 15 years, were not in control and did not tell the US about the exact "truth on the ground," he said.

The Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician was speaking at a reception hosted by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Chairperson of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan listens while meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, July 22, 2019. Reuters

Pakistan has 40,000 terrorists: Imran

FILE PHOTO - People wait to check their names on the draft list at the National Register of Citizens (NRC) centre at a village in Nagaon district, Assam state, India, July 30, 2018. REUTERS

Illegal Bangladeshi migrants becoming citizens: India

File Photo: A section of the 1971 Freedom Fighters at a reception by the Dhaka North and South City Corporations at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Dec 13, 2017.

India opens health scheme for Bangladesh FFs

File Photo: Protestors from the Gujjar community shout slogans in Sikandra in Rajasthan June 2, 2007. Reuters

10 killed in caste-driven India land dispute

33 dead in Japan animation studio fire

Amit Shah, president of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) addresses party workers in Ahmedabad, India, February 12, 2019. Reuters

India to expel all illegal migrants: Amit Shah

Villagers use a makeshift raft to cross a flooded area on the outskirts of Agartala, India July 15, 2019. REUTERS

South Asia floods kill 100, displace millions

SL arrests police chief, ex-secretary

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.